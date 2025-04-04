Trump Tariffs Delay Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders, As Gamers Brace For Potential Price Increase

Nintendo is barely over a day past the official reveal of its second-generation Switch console, but it has already felt the pinch of unprecedented geopolitical turmoil. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 handheld were originally scheduled to open on April 9, but the company has now pushed it to an unspecified date in the future.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement shared with The Verge. The company, however, has assured that the console will hit the shelves on the scheduled June 5, 2025 window.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs covering about five dozen countries. The hardest hit among them were Asian nations like China, Vietnam, and India. Interestingly, these are the countries that form the backbone of manufacturing activities for the likes of Apple, Samsung, and a bunch of other big labels across mobile, computing, and gaming segments.

Nintendo is among those brands, but it's not just the pre-sale that now has a cloud of uncertainty looming over it. It's entirely plausible that we may see a price revision, unless Nintendo decides to absorb the price hike in the supply chain. But considering the jump in tariff cost, that seems unlikely, and that only means bad news for potential Switch 2 buyers.