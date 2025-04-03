Pre-Ordering Nintendo Switch 2 Early Requires Following Some Rules - Here's What They Are

If anything has become a constant during the last several video game console release cycles, it's been scalpers buying up as much stock as possible at retail and selling the consoles at inflated prices to take advantage of how quickly they were selling out. Most recently, this was an issue coming out of Sony's launch of the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, with PS5 scalpers asking for as much as three to four times the retail price, and it took quite a while before the console was widely available outside of scalper channels or limited-quantity sales events from official resellers. This gambit can backfire badly for the scalpers, as it did with the 2024 PlayStation 5 Pro launch, when demand wasn't there, the consoles were easy to find at retail, and scalpers were left holding the bag. Nonetheless, it's still a significant problem to consider whenever a new console launches.

The original Nintendo Switch quickly became a scalper favorite, as well, following widespread sellouts, as did the NES Classic Edition a few months earlier. This led to speculation in the gaming media that Nintendo was deliberately creating artificial scarcity and emboldening scalpers. Now, though, for the June 2025 release of the newly-announced Nintendo Switch 2? Nintendo has a battle plan too, at least when it comes to the company's direct preorder sales, one that's tied to your Nintendo Switch Online account, but it's so restrictive in terms of who's allowed to order that the response has been mixed at best.