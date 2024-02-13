Is Nintendo Switch Online Still Worth It In 2024?

With rumors swirling about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, many owners of the original Switch are questioning everything about their current setup, including whether their subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is worth it. At the same time, those new to the Switch may wonder if the online service is worth the price of admission. After all, the Nintendo Switch is highly playable in single-player mode. Most gamers don't think twice about forking over money for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass because these subscription services have been around for years and are well-known in the gaming world.

However, Nintendo Switch Online has remained a bit of a mystery. While it's true that Nintendo arrived late to the online gaming party, launching its subscription-based service in 2018, it's become an indispensable part of the Nintendo experience for many gamers — for good reason. From "Mario Kart 8" to "Splatoon," many of the Switch's top titles support both online and local co-op. While you can play these games without Nintendo Switch Online, you'll miss out on a big part of the gameplay experience. The service isn't just about online play; it also gives players access to a huge library of iconic games from past generation consoles — like the NES and Super NES — all included with the subscription price.