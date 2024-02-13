Is Nintendo Switch Online Still Worth It In 2024?
With rumors swirling about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, many owners of the original Switch are questioning everything about their current setup, including whether their subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is worth it. At the same time, those new to the Switch may wonder if the online service is worth the price of admission. After all, the Nintendo Switch is highly playable in single-player mode. Most gamers don't think twice about forking over money for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass because these subscription services have been around for years and are well-known in the gaming world.
However, Nintendo Switch Online has remained a bit of a mystery. While it's true that Nintendo arrived late to the online gaming party, launching its subscription-based service in 2018, it's become an indispensable part of the Nintendo experience for many gamers — for good reason. From "Mario Kart 8" to "Splatoon," many of the Switch's top titles support both online and local co-op. While you can play these games without Nintendo Switch Online, you'll miss out on a big part of the gameplay experience. The service isn't just about online play; it also gives players access to a huge library of iconic games from past generation consoles — like the NES and Super NES — all included with the subscription price.
What's included in a Nintendo Switch Online subscription?
Access to Nintendo's massive catalog of retro games is one of Nintendo Switch Online's biggest selling points. The subscription includes over 100 retro titles from the NES, Super NES, and Game Boy consoles for $19.99 per year for the individual plan or $34.99 for the family plan. If you upgrade to the Expansion Pack, you get access to all of that, plus classic titles from Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis, and Game Boy Advance for $49.99 per year for the individual plan and $79.99 for the family plan. Compare that to the cost of building a retro setup on your own, including buying retro consoles and gear to play these games, and Nintendo Switch Online's value becomes even clearer.
Besides retro gaming, there's no getting around the fact that if you want to play your favorite titles online, you'll need to subscribe to the service. After subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online, you'll also be able to save game data to the cloud. Cloud saves are especially useful if you play across different Switch consoles or buy a new Switch, making it easy to start games from where you left off without losing any progress. The Switch Online App also comes with the service, allowing you to keep track of your friends online, see the games they're playing, use voice chat, and access exclusive offers.
Is it still worth it?
When taken as a whole, there's no question Nintendo Switch is still worth it in 2024. The subscription-based service is reasonably priced, and you get a lot of bang for your buck, especially when compared to the online offerings of other gaming consoles. With Nintendo Switch Online, you can revisit some of the best retro games available without investing in an expensive retro setup. If you enjoy playing games with your friends or competing online, there's no alternative to this service, which acts as a gateway to popular multiplayer titles.
If you're planning to upgrade to the Switch 2 when it's released or play games across multiple Switch consoles, the convenience of cloud saves will ensure your progress is never lost and can be easily transferred. As a Nintendo Switch Online member, you'll also get exclusive access to game trials, special offers, and the smartphone app. The only time Nintendo Switch Online may not be worth it is if you exclusively play single-player games offline and have no interest in the classic game library, online multiplayer features, or cloud save backups.