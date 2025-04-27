Will Used Car Prices Go Up Under Trump's Tariffs? Here's What You Need To Know

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has been implementing a series of tariffs as a cornerstone of his economic policy. Tariffs, simply put, are taxes placed on goods imported from other countries. When a 25% tariff is applied to a product, it means an additional 25% of that product's value must be paid to the U.S. government when that item enters the country.

The current tariff implementation follows a clear timeline of escalating trade measures, which involves a lot of politics we are not particularly concerned with for this article. Importantly, for the automotive sector, currently the most significant development is the 25% tariff on cars entering the United States, with a particular focus on cars made in Mexico, Canada and China. Additionally, a 25% tariff on imported car parts is scheduled to take effect in May or later. These automotive tariffs follow earlier measures, including a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports from March 12, 2025, on, which may indirectly impact vehicle manufacturing costs.

Automakers warned in a letter sent to U.S. government officials that tariffs on car parts will "scramble the global automotive supply chain and set off a domino effect that will lead to higher auto prices for consumers," as well as to lower sales and increased costs for car repairs, among other things. It's worth noting that some flexibility exists within these policies. The administration has created certain exemptions, including a month-long tariff exemption for cars made in North America that comply with the continent's existing free trade agreement.

