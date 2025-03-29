Will Subaru Be Affected By Tariffs Imposed By President Trump?

President Trump has made tariffs a big part of the economic agenda of his second administration. However, these proposed tariffs have been constantly in flux, as the White House has shown a willingness to change the terms or postpone certain tariffs on a dime. This has made it difficult to predict just how these levies will affect consumer prices — some of which could be thousands of dollars higher when it comes to foreign-built vehicles. The car brands likely to become more expensive because of tariffs include domestic ones as well, since many automotive factories are located abroad or utilize parts that are built outside our borders.

Advertisement

With this in mind, if you're wondering if Subaru's prices will be affected by President Trump's tariffs, the short answer is — maybe. Currently, the federal government plans to initiate a 25% tariff on America's closest neighbors, Mexico and Canada. The Trump Administration previously paused this tariff after the automotive industry raised concerns, but it is scheduled to resume after April 2. Subaru does not sell cars made in Canada, Mexico, or China, but does import about half of its cars sold in North America from Japan.

Still, many Subarus are made in America, as the automaker has a manufacturing facility in Lafayette, Indiana. Subarus built in this U.S. factory include the Crosstrek, Legacy, Ascent, and the Subaru Outback, which SlashGear recently reviewed and called "a bargain." However, some of the parts used in these American-made Subarus are from Canada, which makes certain models subject to Trump's tariffs. As a result, Subaru has not ruled out the possibility of price increases for its vehicles.

Advertisement