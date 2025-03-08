10 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars Under $10,000

Buying a used car is not always a walk in the park, especially when it comes to wrangling the sticker price. An attempt at negotiation never hurts, but setting a cap of $10,000 ensures you won't bust your budget. At the same time, it can be a challenge to find a reliable vehicle for less than ten grand, especially because lower price often means more years and miles on the car. Depending on the car, more years and more miles could mean a vehicle is close to the end of its life.

Yet there are some vehicles on both sides of the Venn diagram with regard to dependability and price. You don't necessarily have to compromise on reliability even if you don't want to shell out tens of thousands of dollars on a new-to-you car. While you might find reliable used cars with lots of miles on them, that doesn't always spell disaster when it comes to dependability.

Case in point? Our picks for the most reliable used cars come from a variety of J.D. Power Awards dependability lists for used vehicles. We started with a long list of cars and whittled it down based on price. Read more about our methodology after the results.