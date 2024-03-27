Here's Why Buick Discontinued The Encore

Buick's 2023 slate brought quite the shock when it was revealed that the manufacturer had quietly discontinued production of the Buick Encore after roughly a decade. Stranger still, the company didn't give much official notice of the Encore's demise, nor did it provide reasoning for wiping the model from its slate.

Originating in the 2013 model year, the Encore managed to carve out a niche in the Buick line-up as arguably its best subcompact SUV option. Qualities such as its small size, unique front-sloping design, and emphasis on a smooth and quiet driving experience engendered a devoted community. For the span of its life, the Encore sat comfortably as an entry point for Buick that was generally deemed reliable, if not quite exceptional.

With the Encore being a mainstay for so many years, some readers are no doubt wondering what prompted Buick to put an end to the line. While neither Buick nor its parent company, General Motors, have offered any in-depth explanation, a look at the circumstances surrounding the car's decline offers some strong hints as to what exactly happened.