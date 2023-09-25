2024 Subaru Crosstrek Vs. 2024 Nissan Kicks: Which Is The Better Subcompact SUV For You?

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and 2024 Nissan Kicks are small SUVs with different intents. Subaru kicks off the third-gen 2024 Crosstrek with a stiffer chassis, standard AWD, a pair of naturally aspirated Boxer engines, and a Wilderness trim with a raised suspension and chunky all-terrain rubber. If the rugged countenance is any indication, the Subaru Crosstrek is for active buyers who like spending the weekends and holidays in the wild outdoors.

On the contrary, the 2024 Nissan Kicks is a small crossover for city dwellers prioritizing affordability, style, and the latest tech and safety gadgets. However, the Kicks is getting long in the tooth and is itching for a revamp, having graced the market since 2018. In this regard, the Crosstrek has an advantage and is all-new for the 2024 model year.

But then again, the Nissan Kicks starts at about $5,000 less than the Crosstrek, a significant amount given that both crossovers are about the same size and offer the same levels of interior and cargo roominess. With that in mind, which is the better subcompact?