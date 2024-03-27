The Cheapest Electric Cars In 2024 Aren't What You'd Expect

Fisker just significantly slashed the price of the Ocean EV to $24,999, effectively making it the least expensive EV currently for sale in the United States. For that, you get a five-seater SUV and 231 miles of range. Whether or not Fisker stays in business long enough to get cars on the road is another question entirely. Perhaps the lower price will keep the lights on at Fisker just a little while longer for customers to get a car. Stranger things have happened.

EVs, in general, lean towards the more expensive side. For every car like the Fisker Ocean at the bottom of the price spectrum, there are many cars like the Cadillac IQ, Tesla Model S, and Lucid Air that tip the monetary scales. However, there are still a fair number of inexpensive EVs from automakers you might not immediately associate with the more budget-minded driver. The Ocean hasn't entirely cornered the more reasonable part of the market.