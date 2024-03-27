Fisker Ocean Gets Wild Price Cuts As Struggling Electric Car-Maker Hustles To Survive

EV manufacturer Fisker is significantly lowering the price on all trim levels of its flagship Ocean SUV. The basic Sport model has gone from $38,999 to $24,999. A $14,000 price reduction is nothing to scoff at: In fact, this now makes the Ocean the most affordable new EV. Coming in second is the Nissan Leaf, which starts at $3,000 more.

The mid-range Ultra trim will now retail for $34,999. This trim has a 113kWh Hyper Range battery that can go 379 miles on a full charge. Finally, the top-of-the-line Extreme trim equipped with the same battery has been marked down by $24,000 — taking it from $61,499 to $37,499.

Fisker announced that these prices will go live on Friday. It also noted that all trims are of the 2023 models, and have the latest V2.0 software equipped. The Fisker Ocean is by no means an underperforming car: It has two electric motors that pump out a combined 564 horsepower. The Ocean is also the second-longest-range electric SUV in Europe, trailing behind the Mercedes Benz EQS 450+.

Despite this, Fisker continues to mark down the Ocean. The previous price cut was six months ago, but it was not as drastic. This new sizable price drop may indicate that Fisker is desperate to stay afloat.