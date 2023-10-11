Here's How Long It Will Take To Charge A Fisker Ocean (And How Far It Will Go)
The all-new Fisker Ocean may not be as quick off the line as Tesla EVs, but it packs a different punch to delight potential buyers worried about range anxiety and charging. The base Fisker Ocean Sport has a front-mounted single electric motor with 275 horsepower, going 0-60 mph in under seven seconds.
The most potent Fisker Ocean has two electric motors with 564 horsepower, going 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Fisker has yet to reveal the official battery capacity of each Ocean trim. However, if the European specs are any indication, it seems Ocean buyers are in for a treat.
Fisker claims the base Ocean Sport with the Touring Range Battery delivers 273 miles (440 km) of range on the generous WLTP cycle, equating to about 250 miles of EPA-estimated range. However, higher trim variants equipped with the brand's Hyper Range battery could go even further than similarly-sized EVs already in the U.S. market.
Fisker Ocean Hyper Range Battery
The Fisker Ocean One, Extreme, and the new-for-2024 "Force E" variants come standard with a 113 kWh Hyper Range Battery that delivers up to 440 miles (707 km) of driving range. Meanwhile, the Ocean Ultra with the same battery could go 379 miles (610 km) before recharging. The numbers make it Europe's longest-range electric SUV.
Meanwhile, for the U.S., Fisker claims the Ocean EV supports up to 250 kW of DC fast charging, enough juice to replenish the batteries in around 33 minutes. On the other hand, recharging with a Level 2 home charger takes about 12 hours.
Fisker said its Hyper Range battery pack could go an EPA-estimated 340 to 360 miles before recharging, solid numbers in the face of long-range EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 (361 miles), GMC Hummer EV Pickup (329 miles), and Tesla Model S (405 miles). Fisker's Hyper Range Battery is a lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) powerhouse, while the base Touring Range battery is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit from China CATL.