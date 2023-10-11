Here's How Long It Will Take To Charge A Fisker Ocean (And How Far It Will Go)

The all-new Fisker Ocean may not be as quick off the line as Tesla EVs, but it packs a different punch to delight potential buyers worried about range anxiety and charging. The base Fisker Ocean Sport has a front-mounted single electric motor with 275 horsepower, going 0-60 mph in under seven seconds.

The most potent Fisker Ocean has two electric motors with 564 horsepower, going 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Fisker has yet to reveal the official battery capacity of each Ocean trim. However, if the European specs are any indication, it seems Ocean buyers are in for a treat.

Fisker claims the base Ocean Sport with the Touring Range Battery delivers 273 miles (440 km) of range on the generous WLTP cycle, equating to about 250 miles of EPA-estimated range. However, higher trim variants equipped with the brand's Hyper Range battery could go even further than similarly-sized EVs already in the U.S. market.