Here's How Fisker Lost The EV Battle To Tesla

Everyone is likely familiar with the Tesla brand these days. Tesla has been a household name for years, and even as Forbes reports its market share is likely to diminish heading into 2023, the company still commands over 65% of the EV marketplace in the United States.

Modern incarnations of Tesla models are sleek and can slug it out with some of the best performers in range, across both the EV world and traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. But early technology in this field looked a little different. The Economic Times reports that battery power was a typical sight for roadworthy vehicles in the 1800s and even into the early 20th century: In fact, The Times reports that about 33% of all automobiles in the U.S. were electric. Fast forward a century, and automotive manufacturing has seen a sort of 180. In 2003, Tesla Motors was founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, and quickly gained the financial backing of one Elon Musk (via Investopedia). A few years later, in 2008, the company rolled out the first Tesla Roadster.

The rest, as they say, is history. But one little-known nugget in the rise to prominence that Tesla experienced was an early battle with rival EV brand Fisker. Named after Henrik Fisker of Aston Martin acclaim, Fisker also brought an EV to the market in 2008: The Fisker Karma.

What happened next is a story of intrigue, caution, and perhaps even resurgence.