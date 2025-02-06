4 Used EVs With The Best Resale Value (And 4 With The Worst)

More and more people are choosing to switch over to electric vehicles. Whether for environmental purposes or just not wanting to spend money on high gas prices, the EV market continues to grow and shows little sign of stopping anytime soon, especially as the catastrophic effects of climate change become ever more present in our day-to-day lives. Of course, an EV is still an investment like any other vehicle a person would purchase, and with that investment, you would hope that it would be one that can pay out over time. Well, some EVs are able to hold their value much better over time than others.

This resale value is based on a number of different factors. Of course, there is the reliability and overall owner satisfaction with the vehicle. After all, if a car isn't particularly liked by the people who drive it, why would people want to spend a lot of money on a used model? There is also name recognition to be considered. When it comes to a relatively newer product like an EV, there are some companies that just have more of an association with providing EVs to the public than others. Plus, there is just overall popularity. Chances are that if you see a lot of people driving a certain EV that you will be more likely to want that one than one you've never heard of before.

Fortunately, iSeeCars conducted a study of 26 EVs and their resale value after five years. Here's a breakdown of the best and worst on the list.

