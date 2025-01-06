10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Used Tesla Model 3

It's not every day you come across a car that rewrites the rulebook on what driving feels like, yet the Tesla Model 3 did just that when it arrived for the 2017 model year with a minimalist interior, swift acceleration, and that infamous single-pedal driving.

The Model 3 has since become Tesla's best-selling sedan, appealing to those seeking sustainable driving without compromising on performance or style. However, purchasing a used Model 3 requires careful consideration. Not all Tesla Model 3s come with the same features or warranties, some might include Autopilot, while others have Full Self-Driving. Early models sometimes had minor build-quality issues, including panel gaps and paint issues and the car's battery life depended a lot on how it was treated by the previous owner. Skipping these details could lead to costly headaches down the road.

That's why it's important to do the right research. This guide highlights ten crucial things to look for, including how to check battery health, what to watch out for in service records, and how to navigate Tesla's sometimes confusing software updates. Armed with this knowledge, it'll be easier to spot a great deal and dodge unexpected costs. If the idea of cheaper, all-electric driving sounds appealing but there's still a need for a smart purchase, these tips will help.

