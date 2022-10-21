How To Check Your Tesla Model 3's Battery Health And Avoid The Dreaded Phantom Drain

There is one particular reason why Tesla has dominated the EV market since the Model S debuted in 2012. You probably know Tesla EVs as the quickest, most potent, and tech-filled battery-electric cars you can buy, despite them being among the costliest. But the primary reason Tesla is lording over its competition is due to its proprietary battery software and extended driving range. According to a 2020 report by Business Insider, Tesla is ahead of the curve in driver-assistance technology and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The report adds Tesla could earn billions in deferred software revenue through 2022 as other automakers are left trying to catch up.

In a separate report by Inside EVs, the Tesla Model 3 now belongs to an elite group. The Model 3 became among the ten best-selling cars in the world as of 2021. It is also the world's most popular EV, although experts suggested the Model Y could outsell the Model 3 by the end of 2022. These rousing statistics have much to do with the higher range numbers of the Model 3 (and all Tesla EVs, in general).