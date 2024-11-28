6 DeWalt Products That Will Level Up Your Next Camping Trip
DeWalt is a well-trusted name among tool enthusiasts and professionals, but it's likely not the first name that comes to mind when you think about camping. However, among taking a deep dive into some of the company's catalog, it becomes apparent that camp goers will find more than enough to enhance their outdoor adventures. Its wide variety of tools, gadgets, and gear are renowned for their durability and longevity, often being used in jobsites and construction zones. As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise that DeWalt tools are ideal for outdoor use, and they could even become useful year-round.
The importance of investing in the right tools and gear for your camping trip can't be overstated enough. Being out in the unpredictable realm we call the wilderness brings with it many variables that you have to account for. Between being prepared to deal with weather conditions, ensuring you'll have a safe way to store food, and providing yourself and those around you with ample electricity and light for your campsite, it can seem overwhelming. But not taking the time to properly get ready for your getaway can turn a leisurely outdoor excursion into a nightmare scenario.
The following six DeWalt tools were selected based on a number of factors, including price, versatility, hands-on and customer reviews. A more detailed explanation of our methodology behind these choices can be found at the end of this article.
DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
Chances are that part of the reason why you're going camping is to enjoy some peace and quiet out in the wilderness. However, you may have a song playlist in mind that will enhance your outdoor experience as opposed to disrupting it. If you're seeking a way to play your songs or podcasts for such a purpose, look no further than the DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker.
This dynamic speaker gives you a wide variety of ways to connect to your device and listen to your music. As its name suggests, it can be connected to your device's Bluetooth from up to 100 feet away. However, you also have the option of plugging up to the speaker's auxiliary input if that's what works best for your device. On top of this, it offers other convenient features such as a USB port for charging and a built-in phone holder. It comes with dual three-inch speakers and is said to be impact-resistant from DeWalt. Keep in mind that the speaker is powered by DeWalt's 12V MAX, 20V MAX, or FLEXVOLT batteries, which are not included with the speaker.
Buyers have largely praised the capabilities of the DeWalt Bluetooth Speaker, giving it an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Opinions on the sound quality range are mixed, with sources such as Tool Box Buzz praising the crisp, clear audio, although some buyers and reviewers including Tools in Action have described the sound as being somewhat flat. However, the device's overall durability and convenience was more than worth the buy for many. It can currently be purchased at The Home Depot and Amazon for $79.
DeWalt 12V/20V MAX USB Power Source
Of course, you shouldn't be staring at your phone or other devices while out camping. Nevertheless, with the many unexpected situations that nature can throw at us, it's crucial to have your phone on standby in the case of emergencies. Even if things never get that extreme, you'll still likely want to take photos or videos every now and then to remember the breathtaking sights and memorable moments from your trip.
As a result, a product such as the DeWalt 12V/20V MAX USB Power Source is a necessity to ensure your devices receive the power they need. The charger, itself powered by a DeWalt 12V, 20V, or 60V MAX battery, comes equipped with dual USB ports to charge two devices at the same time, such as phones, tablets, digital cameras, and more. It's compact enough to accompany you on your trip while being built strong enough to withstand tough conditions, given that they were primarily created to work in heavy-duty jobsites.
The charger has received positive reviews across the board, including having a 4.7 out of five-star rating average out of over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Even beyond camping purposes, buyers have found this useful for unexpected emergencies such as power outages. One downside noted by reviewers such as ToolGuyd is that the battery life of the charger itself could be better. The product currently retails for $59.
11-inch Cordless Jobsite Fan Kit
If your outdoor escapade takes place during the warmer times of the year, you'll need a way to stay cool. Certain areas not only get hot, but can also be muggy and humid, with little to no breeze coming by to keep you cool. The DeWalt 11 inch Cordless Jobsite Fan will do the job and then some, providing you with a surprising amount of versatility in a compact package.
Perhaps the most interesting feature of this fan is its ability to be powered through various means. It contains a cord that can either be plugged into a power extender or be fueled through a 20V MAX battery. Having so many options is ideal for camping scenarios where you're not guaranteed a provided energy source. The way you can position it also varies. You can have it stand on its own like normal, mount it to a wall or on a separately-sold DeWalt tripod stand, or use the included hooks to hang it up to a sturdy bar or branch. It also comes equipped with variable speed controls for and is IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.
The full kit comes with the fan, a 20V MAX battery, and a charger. It has received especially high reviews on Amazon, with a 4.8 out of five-star average rating from over 10,000 reviewers. This is another item that, according to such reviews, can be used in a wide array of settings. Buyers have praised its versatility at work settings, barbecues, beaches, workouts, and more. Although it's available on Amazon, it goes for cheaper at The Home Depot where it sells for $149.
TSTAK Mobile Cooler
Unless you plan on hunting for sustenance, you'll need to bring a supply of food and drinks on your camping trip. As you can imagine, this comes with its own set of challenges. From having enough room to store everything properly to keeping your food fresh to keeping it safe from weather and intruding wildlife, there's a lot to consider when it comes to what you bring and how you do so. An item such as the DeWalt TSTAK Mobile Cooler will solve many of these concerns thanks to its many standout traits.
The cooler is part of DeWalt's exclusive TSTAK line, a series that consists of interlocking mobile storage solutions. Along with following through on this notion with a convenient handle and large wheels to move it around on, users also have the ability to securely stack it on top of other TSTAK products. At a hearty 28.5 liters, this will provide you with sufficient space for your food and beverages. It even offers some additional storage options with an organizer lid that, while initially designed to fit small tool accessories such as drill bits, can prove useful for utensils, napkins, or other small items you may have. Its durable plastic construction helps the cooler stay safe from damage and the elements.
It currently sports a 4.6 rating average on DeWalt's site, with customers loving the cooler's size, ease of transport, and nifty features. You can buy it at ToolNut for $159.97.
20V MAX Jobsite LED Spotlight
Spending your night under the stars can be a refreshing experience. But sadly, not even the brightest star will be enough to help you see at night. Having a good source of light not only helps you see, but also gives people and wary animals a way of spotting you from a distance. DeWalt has no shortage of flashlight options to chose from, but if you're seeking one that will give you the biggest boost throughout your camping trip, it's hard to go wrong with the DeWalt 20V MAX Jobsite LED Spotlight.
On average, most flashlights provide around 100 lumens of light. That may work for most, but DeWalt's is equipped with four LEDs, and two brightness settings that range from between 500 and 1,500 lumens, with the ability to shine light upwards of 1,525 feet away. Its head can swivel up to 90 degrees, while the tool itself can be hooked on to your belt in order to free your hands for other tasks. Like the other DeWalt products we've discussed so far, it's built for durability thanks to its over-molded lens design.
On Amazon, the DeWalt Jobsite LED Spotlight has been given a near-perfect score of 4.8 stars out of five from over 18,000 buyers. Reviews on the site as well as professional sources such as ToolGuyd have complimented the light's strength, its compact build, and excellent battery life. The only downside for some compared to traditional flashlights might be its price, as the light goes for $119 at The Home Depot and Amazon.
DeWalt 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum
As you enter your car or tent after spending the day venturing about in nature, you'll more than likely drag in dirt, leaves, and other debris, which can soon become a hassle to deal with if you don't have a good way of cleaning up. Thankfully, the DeWalt 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum allows users to tidy up their space with ease and efficiency.
This is another tool made to be used on jobsites, meaning it's accustomed to sucking up screws, dust, and drywall pieces on the regular. The DeWalt 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum is rated at 46 cubic feet per minute of airflow for maximum cleaning power and contains a HEPA filter to capture both large items and finer molecules of debris. The vacuum also comes with various cleaning attachments such as an extension tube, flexible hose, crevice nozzle, and round brush to name a few, as well as a handy LED light to help you see while cleaning in shady or dark areas.
Buyers love this tool's capabilities, particularly its lightweight design, variety of useful attachments, and overall convenience, resulting in a 4.7 rating average on Amazon from more than 4,000 shoppers. Professionals sources such as Top Ten Reviews recommends it to those who want a number of accessories or need something that can clean up large debris. This DeWalt product (not including a battery or charger) is going for $149.
Why we chose these DeWalt tools
If you initially only saw DeWalt as little more than a power tool provider, hopefully we've helped you gain a new perspective. Whether or not intended for campers, DeWalt has plenty of capable products that will serve your outdoor adventures. Picking what was right for this list came with an assortment of challenges, but ultimately, everything here needed to check more or less the same boxes before being added.
The value of each item for camping was a primary point of consideration. There's no telling what you can expect to encounter while camping, from your device's power going out to dealing with bad weather to run ins with wild animals. As a result, we sought out items that, along with being well-suited for the outdoors in their primary purpose, had some level of versatility to their functions that would allow you to apply them to more than one situation.
This factor also somewhat correlates to the price, which was another key deciding point. In seeking out a diversity of tools and gadgets, we also made sure that the prices varied as much as possible to suit different budgetary needs and restrictions. While there isn't anything on here that's super low, nothing on here is ridiculously priced either, with the most expensive item costing under $160.
Finally, we looked at what buyers had to say about each item. This came about from customer reviews from sites such as Amazon and The Home Depot as well as trusted professional sources including ToolGuyd, Top Ten Reviews, Tools in Action, and Tool Talk Buzz.