8 Tool & Supply Brands Owned By Home Depot

The Home Depot is a giant in the home improvement sector of the retail industry. In fact, they are the largest company in the space, and it's not particularly close. Home Depot has almost three times the market value of its second-place competitor, Lowe's, with an extra thousand stores to boot and nearly double the operating revenue. A lot of that is selling tons of power tools from every brand imaginable, but a lot of it also comes from the various services and other contract services that Home Depot provides.

All of these things didn't pop up overnight. Home Depot has spent decades increasing its footprint through clever acquisitions and business deals that have helped it gain position and market share. For example, in 1994, Home Depot purchased Aikenhead's, a chain of hardware stores in Canada, which were converted to Home Depot stores to help Home Depot make its way into Canada faster and easier. These acquisitions and deals have led to Home Depot owning many businesses that supply parts and tools to DIY homeowners and businesses alike.

The question becomes, what were these companies and what did Home Depot stand to gain by acquiring them? Those are the questions we'll answer below. Before we begin, we'll note that Home Depot doesn't own RIDGID tools or Ryobi. The orange giant simply has deals with those brands to sell them exclusively in Home Depot stores. It's a common misconception that's worth tackling before we get into the nitty gritty below.