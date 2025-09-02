Is The Husky 9 Drawer Tool Chest Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Home Depot exclusive 9-Drawer Husky Tool Chest is a budget-friendly option for professional and DIY mechanics alike thanks to its sturdy construction. It could also fill the needs of hobbyists looking for a dedicated storage solution. Before buying a Husky Tool Chest, you should know that the 9-Drawer Tool Chest comes in a variety of sizes and colors.
Judging by the user reviews, the $698 Standard Duty Gloss Black 52-inch-wide 9-Drawer Tool Chest is the most popular. This model ranks as one of the best garage toolboxes with its 21-gauge steel frame, 100-pound-capacity drawer slides, and a 1-inch-thick solid wood top. While the 52-inch model is highly popular, the other 9-Drawer Husky tools chests are just as highly rated by users.
Husky's 52-inch 9-Drawer Tool Chest makes it easy to keep frequently used items together and readily accessible. Heavy tools like socket sets, combination wrenches, adjustable wrenches, hammers, and chisels can be organized in the large open space provided by the full width top drawer. The deep bottom drawers offer a good place to store large heavy tools such as hydraulic bottle jacks, larger hammers, pullers, and clamps.
What are users saying about the Husky 9-Drawer Tool Chest?
There are some tools you should think twice about buying from Home Depot, but the Husky 9-Drawer Tool Chest isn't one of them. The specs on the Husky 9-Drawer Tool Chests indicate a decent level of sturdiness, but it's always a good idea to look at reviews before making a sizable investment. There is no shortage of user input from which to formulate an opinion as the 52-inch 9-Drawer Tool Chest has 1,728 reviews.
The Husky 9-Drawer Tool Chest enjoys a 4.7-star (out of 5) rating, with 92% of owners responding recommending it to others. Positive reviews praise the tool chest's overall build quality. Some found the built-in power strip a handy feature for charging cordless power tool batteries. Another feature that users frequently point out are the soft-close drawer slides that prevent drawers from slamming shut — a situation that could cause the drawer's contents to become unorganized. They also allow "The drawers [to] open and close nicely," according to one Home Depot customer submitting a review.
Many of the negative reviews come as the result of poor customer service and shipping issues including tool chests that were damaged upon arrival. However, some users experienced issues with the wheels. A Home Depot customer known only as "Disappointed" states, " .. one of the swivel casters broke ... " within an hour of unboxing and assembling the tool chest.