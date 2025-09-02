Is The Husky 9 Drawer Tool Chest Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Home Depot exclusive 9-Drawer Husky Tool Chest is a budget-friendly option for professional and DIY mechanics alike thanks to its sturdy construction. It could also fill the needs of hobbyists looking for a dedicated storage solution. Before buying a Husky Tool Chest, you should know that the 9-Drawer Tool Chest comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

Judging by the user reviews, the $698 Standard Duty Gloss Black 52-inch-wide 9-Drawer Tool Chest is the most popular. This model ranks as one of the best garage toolboxes with its 21-gauge steel frame, 100-pound-capacity drawer slides, and a 1-inch-thick solid wood top. While the 52-inch model is highly popular, the other 9-Drawer Husky tools chests are just as highly rated by users.

Husky's 52-inch 9-Drawer Tool Chest makes it easy to keep frequently used items together and readily accessible. Heavy tools like socket sets, combination wrenches, adjustable wrenches, hammers, and chisels can be organized in the large open space provided by the full width top drawer. The deep bottom drawers offer a good place to store large heavy tools such as hydraulic bottle jacks, larger hammers, pullers, and clamps.