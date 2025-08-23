5 Tools You Should Think Twice About Buying From Home Depot,, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is often the first — and sometimes only — stop when you've got a honey-do list to get started on, a project to knock out, or a side job to wrangle. The big store with the orange sign, shelves, and carts opened in 1979. Growing from a couple stores in Atlanta to over 2,300 today, the home improvement warehouse carries thousands of products from hundreds of brands. And while many of those products are easy to recommend, there are inevitably a few duds in the bunch.

Brand or tool specific searches go a long way in finding some hidden "gems" with disastrous reviews. The following five tools were chosen based on poor review scores, consistent complaints among verified purchasers, and product reviews on trusted websites and YouTube. I also factored in my own poor experiences with several of these tools. We've added links to Home Depot's website for each, but also linked similar tools that are a better pick for comparison. That way, you can still shop at your favorite home improvement warehouse, but make a more informed decision if you happen to be in the market for any of the following tools.