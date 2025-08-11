5 More Budget-Friendly Home Depot Finds That Deserve A Spot In Your Toolbox
Whether you've just purchased your first home or you just want to maintain your own stuff without calling the landlord, a well-stocked toolbox is a must. And you don't need to spend a lot to put together a basic set of versatile tools, as we can see articles like SlashGear's list of budget-friendly Home Depot finds. However, if you've gone through that list and you've still got some extra cash for putting things in your portable toolbox, we've got some more tools to expand your maintenance abilities.
We went with five different toolmakers for this sequel article, but made sure that these tools, while affordable, are also still well-reviewed by Home Depot customers. After all, just because you can save money by not investing in a big brands with a history like Milwaukee or otherwise no-brainer options like DeWalt, doesn't mean you should sacrifice quality. Prices and links to the Home Depot's website for easy in-store pickup or home delivery are also provided.
Stanley 6-inch locking pliers
Handy for tightening and removing stubborn nuts and bolts, pulling stubborn nails from walls, and twisting wire fencing in place, a cheap pair of adjustable locking pliers is versatile and worth keeping around. Don't know the name? That's probably because you've only ever heard of the tool by its brand name, Vise-Grip. If you want to sound smart, that phenomenon of genericizing a brand name is called a "proprietary eponym."
Adjustable locking pliers are easy enough to use once you've had the process described to you. There's a little knob on the bottom of the handle that adjusts the jaw opening distance. Once you've got the jaws to a size that just fits around what you're looking to clamp onto, just squeeze the handles together. After a few minor adjustments your pliers will have a solid hold on that nut, bolt, or nail. Easy peasy!
Home Depot carries several sizes, shapes, and brands of adjustable locking pliers, but Stanley's are the lowest priced. The Stanley 6-inch locking pliers are also well reviewed, have a good jaw design, and even have a built-in wire cutter as an unexpected bonus. The release tab is solid and has a rubber cap, which is nice when you've got the pliers solidly clamped — releasing your pliers when they're locked tightly onto an object can sometimes result in a startling snap!
The Stanley 6-inch locking pliers can be purchased from Home Depot for $6.
Empire 9-inch Polycast Torpedo Level
If you're hanging a picture or installing a shelf, a small torpedo level is a must. You don't want things hanging off-center, and while you can get away with a tape measure in a pinch, a torpedo level has enough other uses to justify its place in your tool box. A quick YouTube search will reveal creative types using a common torpedo level to ensure a straight trajectory before drilling or ensuring even camera setup on a tripod.
The Empire 9-inch Torpedo Level is affordable, sturdy, and small enough to fit in a pocket or toolbox. It's got three acrylic vials to provide plumb, level, and 45 degree readings, and a window on one side to allow for over-the-top reading of the level. An aluminum reinforced frame makes this a tough little level, and it also features a magnetic edge to keep it in place on things like pipes or metal picture frames while finding a level measurement. Another thoughtful design feature is the tapered ends of the level, making it easier to pull out of a pocket or pouch without its edges catching.
The Empire 9-inch Torpedo Level is available from Home Depot with a modest price tag of $6.
Crescent 4-inch Black Oxide Adjustable Wrench
If we're looking at budget-friendly tools while also thinking about the limited space in your toolbox, an adjustable wrench from the brand that invented the tool is a great replacement for a full wrench set. While mechanics and pros will need a full range of both SAE and metric wrenches for fasteners, a basic toolbox can get away with an adjustable wrench for nuts and bolts around the house.
The design of the Crescent 4-inch Black Oxide Adjustable Wrench has a few features that set it apart from its competitors. A larger knurl on the adjustment wheel allows the wrench's jaw to be set tighter against the sides of a fastener, and the hex design of that jaw also provides a better grip. The tapered handle is comfortable in the user's hand, and the tool's coating provides resistance to corrosion. It's a useful and versatile addition to any tool box.
The Crescent 4-inch Black Oxide Adjustable Wrench can be picked up at Home Depot or ordered online, and costs around $8. Larger sizes up to 18 inches are also available.
Husky Compact Folding Knife
Even if you're not looking to spring for the top-rated Swiss Army Knives, keeping a basic folding knife in your toolbox is a good idea for tasks like box opening, caulk scraping, tile cutting, scoring lumber before making a cut, and so much more. This Husky knife uses standard size blades and folds down to a size that won't take up toolbox room.
The Husky Compact Folding Knife is basic, affordable, and gets the job done. Its lock back feature on the top of this knife is great for keeping the tool open while you're using it, and the tool's quick change mechanism makes it easy and safe to swap out the blade when it gets dull. The knurling on the outside of the tool helps users keep a good grip on it, even when wearing gloves. And the knife has a lifetime warranty in case you run into any issues.
The Husky Compact Folding Knife is available at your local Home Depot or online for $6.
Ryobi One+ 18V ⅜-inch Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
A cordless drill is a must-have for any toolbox. This versatile tool can help with small tasks like tightening a hose clamp or assembling furniture, all the way up to larger DIY projects like hanging drywall or boring through a wall to install a new sconce lamp.
The Ryobi One+ 18V ⅜-inch Cordless Drill/Driver Kit comes with everything you need to start a relationship with the Ryobi One+ system — a battery, charger, and one of the most-used power tools in any collection. The Ryobi drill/driver features a keyless chuck, onboard LED light, and variable speed trigger for maximum control over your drill's speed. It's under three pounds, so fatigue when using it for a while isn't a factor, and the drill/driver is backed by Ryobi's three year warranty.
The Ryobi One+ 18V ⅜-inch Cordless Drill/Driver Kit can be purchased from Home Depot for $50.
While that price tag represents the high end of our budget-friendly restriction, this is the most affordable cordless drill at Home Depot — and you can consider this one a first step to building a collection of good power tools that use the same battery, a fantastic way to save a little extra money.