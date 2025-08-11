5 More Budget-Friendly Home Depot Finds That Deserve A Spot In Your Toolbox

Handy for tightening and removing stubborn nuts and bolts, pulling stubborn nails from walls, and twisting wire fencing in place, a cheap pair of adjustable locking pliers is versatile and worth keeping around. Don't know the name? That's probably because you've only ever heard of the tool by its brand name, Vise-Grip. If you want to sound smart, that phenomenon of genericizing a brand name is called a "proprietary eponym."

Adjustable locking pliers are easy enough to use once you've had the process described to you. There's a little knob on the bottom of the handle that adjusts the jaw opening distance. Once you've got the jaws to a size that just fits around what you're looking to clamp onto, just squeeze the handles together. After a few minor adjustments your pliers will have a solid hold on that nut, bolt, or nail. Easy peasy!

Home Depot carries several sizes, shapes, and brands of adjustable locking pliers, but Stanley's are the lowest priced. The Stanley 6-inch locking pliers are also well reviewed, have a good jaw design, and even have a built-in wire cutter as an unexpected bonus. The release tab is solid and has a rubber cap, which is nice when you've got the pliers solidly clamped — releasing your pliers when they're locked tightly onto an object can sometimes result in a startling snap!

The Stanley 6-inch locking pliers can be purchased from Home Depot for $6.