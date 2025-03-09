6 Of The Top-Rated Swiss Army Knives You Can Buy On Amazon

Swiss Army Knives are very popular tools among everyone, from soldiers to hunters, professional craftsmen and repairmen, and those of us who just like to keep a good multi-tool at the ready, whether at home or on the go. Sure, some of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives can be just as useful, but the iconic Swiss logo and cherry red handles of Victorinox's products have an undeniable allure to many people.

Perhaps that's why thousands of customers have left reviews and user ratings on all kinds of Swiss Army Knife products on websites such as Amazon and Victorinox's own site. This makes the SAKs with the very highest average customer ratings even more impressive, and with so many well-regarded options, you may not know which multi-tool is best for you.

Swiss Army Knives come in different shapes, sizes, and specialized functions. Generally speaking, they're divided into small, medium, and large categories based on their scales — the two handles on either side of their various layers of implements. While a standard Swiss Army Knife has seven functions or so, it's not hard to find highly-rated models with dozens more, as well as various features like one-handed opening, locking blades, and rubberized grips. Here is a more detailed look at six of the top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, based on customer feedback, as well as my own experience with some of these tools. More information concerning how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

