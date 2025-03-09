6 Of The Top-Rated Swiss Army Knives You Can Buy On Amazon
Swiss Army Knives are very popular tools among everyone, from soldiers to hunters, professional craftsmen and repairmen, and those of us who just like to keep a good multi-tool at the ready, whether at home or on the go. Sure, some of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives can be just as useful, but the iconic Swiss logo and cherry red handles of Victorinox's products have an undeniable allure to many people.
Perhaps that's why thousands of customers have left reviews and user ratings on all kinds of Swiss Army Knife products on websites such as Amazon and Victorinox's own site. This makes the SAKs with the very highest average customer ratings even more impressive, and with so many well-regarded options, you may not know which multi-tool is best for you.
Swiss Army Knives come in different shapes, sizes, and specialized functions. Generally speaking, they're divided into small, medium, and large categories based on their scales — the two handles on either side of their various layers of implements. While a standard Swiss Army Knife has seven functions or so, it's not hard to find highly-rated models with dozens more, as well as various features like one-handed opening, locking blades, and rubberized grips. Here is a more detailed look at six of the top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, based on customer feedback, as well as my own experience with some of these tools. More information concerning how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Tinker
With a near-perfect 4.9 out of five overall customer score on Amazon that's based on over 5,000 user ratings, the Tinker isn't just one of the best-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy — it's one of the retailer's best-rated tools, period. I own one of these (don't remember, but maybe I chose this model because of its universal praise), but I can also vouch for the Tinker and completely understand why it doesn't have any one or two-star reviews and why nine out of 10 of its ratings are five stars.
The Tinker, which is 3.6 inches long and weighs 2.2 ounces, is one of those medium-sized SAKs that — like the Spartan and Compact — many people consider a "standard" model that doesn't have too many or too few implements. It includes two blades, three screwdrivers, a wire stripper, a can opener, a bottle opener, and more, which collectively offer at least a dozen functions. There are several alternative uses for the sewing awl that's also built into the Tinker, equipping it with even more functionality.
Depending on what you're looking for in a multi-tool, the lack of a wood saw or a pair of scissors may be reason enough to opt for a different model — like the Huntsman or the Camper — despite the Tinker's high consumer satisfaction. It also lacks a nail file, but to be honest, I never really use the file on my other Swiss Army Knives (though maybe that's a me problem). The Victorinox Tinker is listed on Amazon for $36, but is currently available for $27.
Swiss Champ
Victorinox reserves its Champ series for some of its largest Swiss Army Knives ever made. Despite being built with medium-sized scales, many Champ knives are heavier and thicker than the rest of the brand's SAKs because they are packed to the brim with dozens of implements, making them the most versatile Swiss Army Knives you can find. This can make some of the models — like the Swiss Champ XXL — so heavy and bulky that their tools aren't very practical to use, which is why many people purchase them as collector's items.
The Swiss Champ, on the other hand, finds that fine line between novelty and practicality and is equipped with 33 functions while still being a useful multi-tool to carry around with you. Its versatility is probably a big reason why it's so well-rated — based on over 2,600 Amazon reviews, the Swiss Champ has an excellent 4.8 out of five average customer score. Despite being the same length as many medium-sized SAKs — 3.6 inches — the Swiss Champ includes, among many other tools: two blades, scissors, a wood saw, a chisel, multiple screwdrivers, a ruler, a ballpoint pen, and even a magnifying glass.
With seven ways to use the fish scaler on the Swiss Army Knife, its functionality is even more impressive. Equipped with so many implements, it's no surprise the Swiss Champ is one of the pricier Swiss Army Knives, and it can be a little trickier to use than its smaller counterparts. But, the tool weighs just 6.5 ounces, and having a bunch of tools in the palm of your hand is part of the fun and many find these slight drawbacks worth it. Depending on which color, the Victorinox Swiss Champ is available on Amazon for $90 to $125.
Climber
The Victorinox Climber is a good Swiss Army Knife for someone looking for just a handful of useful functions without going overboard with too many tools. Over 7,500 Amazon customers have rated the tool an average 4.8 out of five, making it one of the most popular options available from the brand. In fact, it's currently listed as the #1 top-rated Swiss Army Knife on Amazon, though that qualifier might be a bit outdated — while it's definitely up there as one of the best-rated SAKs, the Tinker has a slightly higher customer score that's also based on several thousand reviews.
The Climber is built with standard medium-sized scales that are 3.6 inches long. Weighing 2.9 ounces overall, it has a nice-sized blade with a groove that makes it easier to pull out from the tool, though — unlike some blades — it doesn't have the convenience of one-handed opening. Along with its large blade, the Climber includes an additional smaller blade for more precise and controlled cuts.
All in all, the Climber sports 14 different functions, including a multipurpose hook, bottle opener, can opener, toothpick, wire stripper, scissors, tweezers, 3- and 6-millimeter flathead screwdrivers, and a reamer, punch, and sewing awl. And, if you're wondering what that twisty tool in the Swiss Army Knife does, it's a corkscrew. Since it's pulled out from the center of the slim tool, you can get a firm grip on the handle to easily open wine bottles and the like. In addition to the classic Victorinox red, the Climber is available in other colors, including transparent and army camouflage styles. Amazon sells the Victorinox Climber for $48.
Ranger 78 M Grip
For heavier duty tasks, you may want to opt for a large-sized Swiss Army Knife, such as the Victorinox Ranger 78 M Grip. The tool weighs just over 6 ounces and is 5.1 inches long, with an ergonomic, curved design and black rubber patches for a more comfortable and controlled grip. Not only does this striking red-and-black setup differentiate the Ranger 78 M Grip from many other SAKs built by Victorinox. It allows its 3.9-inch plain edge blade to be handled more like a traditional knife than many other Swiss Army Knives as well.
Thanks to a smartly-placed thumbhole, it can also be opened one-handed and is equipped with a safety lock to secure the blade in place, just like with many standard pocket knives of its size. One of the top-rated knives made by the brand, the Ranger 78 M Grip has an impressive 4.8 out of five overall customer score, based on over 1,000 user ratings.
Of course, the Ranger 78 M Grip isn't just a pocket knife — it's a full-fledged multi-tool with a dozen different functions. Victorinox says, "it's the perfect pocket knife for sawing wood and stripping wire in the outdoors." It includes a 4.2-inch double cut wood saw, as well as many standard SAK implements like a Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, tweezers, toothpick, and reamer, punch, and sewing awl. However, it lacks a gutting blade that the more expensive Ranger 57 M Grip has, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you. The Victorinox Ranger 78 M Grip is available from Amazon for $88.
Classic SD
Most Swiss Army Knives come with keyrings, and even the largest models wouldn't be terribly out of place hanging from a set of keys. If you like to keep things light and streamlined, however, Victorinox makes several small-sized SAKs that will barely make a dent in your pocket. For example, I carry around the Classic SD model and often forget it's even there, as it's barely larger than any of the keys it's attached to. However, when I do need the right tool in a pinch, I'm always glad I have the Classic SD on hand pretty much anytime I leave the house.
I'm not the only one who appreciates this tool, either. Based on 2,400 customer reviews, the Victorinox Classic SD has a very encouraging 4.8 out of five overall user rating. The tool is 2.3 inches long and 0.7 inches wide and weighs less than one ounce. I find its blade to be very sharp and rarely have trouble cutting through strings, tape, or zip ties with its handy pair of tiny scissors. If you're looking for an SAK that can make larger cuts and cut through thicker materials, however, you're probably better off with a medium-sized option like the Explorer or the Handyman.
In addition to its blade and scissors, the Classic SD includes a nail file, toothpick, tweezers, and a 2.5-millimeter flathead screwdriver, for a total of seven functions. It's one of the cheaper Swiss Army Knives available, though that price can increase precipitously depending on which of the many styles you choose. As part of your keychain, you might want it to fit your overall aesthetic. You can select from a variety of colors, patterns, have it personally engraved, or even get the Purple Mandala Limited Edition. Amazon sells the Classic SD for $24 and up.
Evolution S18 Grip
Over 1,300 Amazon customers have rated the Victorinox Evolution S18 Grip a solid 4.7 out of five, and it's easy to see why it's such a highly-rated tool. Unlike many standard Swiss Army Knife models, the Evolution S18 Grip has a slightly curved design for more ergonomic handling. It also has a striking yellow color, as opposed to Victorinox red, with textured black grips placed where your thumb and fingers should go. I've owned an Evolution S18 Grip for the better part of a decade, and I can attest that these rubber patches definitely make the knife more comfortable to use.
The locking mechanism that comes with the tool, however, is probably my favorite feature. With the blade in a fixed open position, it's easier and safer to use, and it makes me wish the feature was included on all Swiss Army Knives. Along with the large blade, the Evolution S18 Grip includes a wood saw, serrated edge scissors, ½-inch Phillips screwdriver, nail file, tweezers, can opener, bottle opener, and toothpick, key ring, and a reamer, punch, and sewing awl. I do find many of these tightly-packed tools to be tougher to grip and pull out than with other SAKs, however.
With 15 total functions, the SAK has more implements than many standard medium-sized models, but if you like your Swiss Army Knife to be heavy on the tools, you can find more versatile variants like the Evolution S54 Grip. It's equipped with more than twice as many functions as the S18 Grip and has tools like a compass and pliers, but keep in mind that it's also one of the most expensive Swiss Army Knife products you can buy. The Victorinox Evolution S18 Grip retails for $72 on Amazon.
How these Swiss Army Knives were evaluated
User reviews are a great metric for evaluating a product's reliability and performance, as you can see from the first-hand insights of others what you could expect if you purchase it. The Swiss Army Knives highlighted in this list are, as the title indicates, some of the top-rated models you can find on Amazon. Generally, average user scores are a more useful and reliable metric when there are many different customers weighing in on a product. That way, any fake reviews or ratings made in bad faith, whether positively or negatively, will have a negligible impact on the overall average.
Swiss Army Knives are very popular tools, including on Amazon. Despite having many different models available, a lot of these SAKs have thousands of user ratings incorporated into their customer scores and many written reviews to go through and research. The recommended Swiss Army Knives in this list all have an overall customer score of 4.7 out of five or higher, based on at least 1,000 user ratings. With several top-rated SAKs available, an effort was also made to include a variety of different-sized options with varying functions to better suit your personal needs.
I've owned and used multiple Swiss Army Knives, including some, for well over a decade. My own experience with some of these recommended SAKs, including what I like and dislike and comparisons between the different models, was also taken into account when composing this list.