What Is The Twisty Tool In A Swiss Army Knife For & How Do You Use It?

For those who spend time wandering in the woods or toiling away at a work site, a good multi-tool like the Harbor Freight Gordon can be an invaluable asset. However, arguments could be made that those popular devices owe a considerable debt to the Swiss Army, whose famed knives have long offered multi-tool functionality. Over the years, the aptly-named Swiss Army Knife has become a popular item for individuals not employed by any military faction, with many packing one away in their pockets or glove boxes on the off chance that one of its various tools — like the built-in multi-use hook — might come in handy.

While the swath of tools tucked away in a Swiss Army Knife can vary greatly depending on the model, there are some relatively standard fixtures in the lineup, including a knife blade, a nail file with screwdriver tip, scissors, and tweezers, among other things. That set of tools can help you accomplish many tasks to be certain, but none of them are going to be much help on occasions that require you to open a bottle of wine in the wild.

Thankfully, many Swiss Army Knives are also outfitted with a little twisty tool with a sharp, pointed end. Whether you realize it or not, the twisty tool that folds neatly into some Swiss Army Knives is indeed a corkscrew, and the primary function of that particular tool is to remove a cork from an unopened bottle of wine.

