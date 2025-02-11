7 Ways To Use The Fish Scaler On Your Swiss Army Knife

Swiss Army Knives are the ultimate jack-of-all-trades in the tool world. While the many accessories that make up these versatile little items each serve a primary function, those with enough creativity can surprise themselves with just how much use they can squeeze out of these tools. While finding alternative uses for the Swiss Army Knife's toothpick slot isn't too difficult, others aren't so straightforward. For instance, you may not have given much thought to using the fish scaling tool on select Swiss Army Knives — such as the Victorinox Fisherman 91-millimeter – for much else outside of their main purpose.

Advertisement

A fish scaling tool, or fishing tool as it's sometimes referred to as, is typically designed as a short blade with one side possessing a ruler while the other is lined with jagged edges. As its name implies, its primary purpose is to measure with the ruler caught fish and then strip them of their scales by running the jagged side along a fresh catch, preparing it to be cooked. While certainly a worthwhile gadget to have along on your fishing trips, not everyone with a Swiss Army Knife goes fishing regularly or even at all in some cases, making the fishing tool seem like dead weight.

If that sounds like you, don't fret. You may be surprised to learn that the fish scaling tool can prove useful in a variety of settings and situations outside of preparing bass for the grill. Keep reading to discover seven alternative uses for your Swiss Army Knife's fishing tool.

Advertisement