6 Quirky & Unique iPhone Stands For Your Home

While most of us can probably do with less screen time, the reality is that many of us rely on our phones for almost every aspect of our lives. Typically, plenty of our interactions with our phones, like writing emails or scrolling through social media, involve having one or two fingers pressed onto the screen. However, there are also a ton of other moments wherein being hands-free is key, such as when we're watching long-form content like TV shows or movies, doing a workout that involves our whole bodies, or following along a recipe video on YouTube. Because of this, smartphone holders are some of the most affordable accessories that you can get for hardcore iPhone users.

These days, there are tons of different smartphone stands or holders that fit a variety of needs. In fact, some that have been part of our best iPhone accessories list include the MOFT tripod stand, the ESR iPhone case stand, and the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount. Previously, we've also narrowed down some of the best car phone holders and biking mounts that you can add to your cart today. So, we're pretty sure there's no shortage of useful phone holders in the market for both home, office, or vehicle use. But, you know what? Sometimes, you don't want things to just be practical. You also want them to have more personality. Because of this, we've rounded up some quirky iPhone holders that can add some spice to your otherwise ordinary life.

