6 Quirky & Unique iPhone Stands For Your Home
While most of us can probably do with less screen time, the reality is that many of us rely on our phones for almost every aspect of our lives. Typically, plenty of our interactions with our phones, like writing emails or scrolling through social media, involve having one or two fingers pressed onto the screen. However, there are also a ton of other moments wherein being hands-free is key, such as when we're watching long-form content like TV shows or movies, doing a workout that involves our whole bodies, or following along a recipe video on YouTube. Because of this, smartphone holders are some of the most affordable accessories that you can get for hardcore iPhone users.
These days, there are tons of different smartphone stands or holders that fit a variety of needs. In fact, some that have been part of our best iPhone accessories list include the MOFT tripod stand, the ESR iPhone case stand, and the Belkin MagSafe Camera Mount. Previously, we've also narrowed down some of the best car phone holders and biking mounts that you can add to your cart today. So, we're pretty sure there's no shortage of useful phone holders in the market for both home, office, or vehicle use. But, you know what? Sometimes, you don't want things to just be practical. You also want them to have more personality. Because of this, we've rounded up some quirky iPhone holders that can add some spice to your otherwise ordinary life.
Genuine Fred flamingo phone stand
While it can't exactly float, this flamingo phone stand looks very much like an inflatable floaty you can find at your local swimming area. Reminiscent of sunny days by the pool, it's perfect for beach-loving iPhone owners who are manifesting the next time they can be back in the water. Committed to the floaty aesthetic, it even has sculpted creases on its sides that resemble how actual floaters appear when filled with air. If you're the kind of person who wants the summer feels to last the whole year around, this flamingo-themed iPhone stand can grace your home office desk to remind you why you're working so hard or your outdoor patio to help bring the good vibes.
Because it's made of BPA-free polyvinyl chloride (PVC), it's pretty durable for accidental falls and sun exposure, can get wet without any significant damage, and is less prone to mold build-up. Depending on what kind of content you prefer to consume, it can let you hold your phone in either a horizontal or vertical orientation. Priced at $11.99, this flamingo phone stand has an average of 4.5 stars from 250 summer-loving buyers on Amazon. But take note, while Genuine Fred shares that it is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, it may not be ideal for large devices, with some users commenting that its light weight makes it a little unstable.
Honsky thumbs up phone stand
Sometimes, life can be a little tough, and you need a hand (or two) to make things better. If you don't have anyone in your life right now who can do that for you, you can get the Honsky Thumbs Up iPhone stand to do just that, literally. Available in 16 different color options, it ranges from bright, playful colors to more toned-down pastel shades. With this, you can easily find it in someone's favorite color if you plan to give it as a gift. In addition, there are two sizes to choose from that can hold everything from your iPhone to iPad, so you don't have to worry about having to buy a new stand every time you get a new phone.
Depending on your preference, there are ones that can accommodate 4" to 10" for $17.99 or 7.9" to 12.9" for $16.99. Either way, both sizes have adjustable angles that go from 30 to 90 degrees and can easily switch between landscape and portrait orientations. This phone stand is made of a flexible TPU material, meaning it's durable, lightweight, and waterproof. There are a few reviews saying that its odd shape is not necessarily that great if you plan to carry it in your purse, but that won't matter if you plan to park it at home. So far, more than 8,900 people have given this silly little phone stand an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.
Astronaut phone stand
For people who are constantly shooting for the stars, the ONEYIM astronaut cellphone stand can remind you every day to keep going. Made of polyresin, it is designed to be durable and prevent color fading. Sloped at 40 degrees for a comfortable viewing experience, it also has an anti-scratch and anti-skid silicon pad to keep your iPhone safe from falls. In terms of size, it can accommodate everything from iPhones to iPads, so you're in the clear for future device changes or upgrades. Over six hundred people have given this astronaut-themed stand 4.7 stars on average via Amazon.
Alternatively, if you want something a little more "chibi-like" for your workstation, the Yatchen astronaut cellphone stand might be a better option. With prices from $14.88 to $15.88, Yatchen offers six astronaut phone holder variants, which include kicking your phone up, pushing it with both hands, or saluting it. Made of resin and silicon, it has a kick size of 9cm x 9.5cm and a full size of 3.2" x 3.5". To match your desk's color palette, you can also opt for either a gold or silver accent color. Aside from being compatible with most iPhones, it also fits smartphone models from Samsung, Huawei, and more. Most of the hundred people who bought it seem pretty satisfied with its sturdy construction and have given it an average of 4.7 stars. That said, some users have mentioned issues with some phone models when they're inside a thick case.
Cat-themed phone stands
Nothing says "fur parent" like having a phone stand that reminds you of your favorite freeloader. Thankfully, for cat parents, there are endless quirky stands that can look like the one you have at home. On Amazon, the Concombre smartphone stand can remind you of that cute little happy stretch your cat does when it seems you arrive. With its $12.99 price tag, it's available in all black or cream with brown patches. So far, the black version is more popular, with more than 1,500 people giving it around 4.6 stars. Apart from this, Amazon also mentions that it's liked well enough that people who buy it from them tend to keep it. But, with over 750 people also giving a similar rating, the cream-colored version also has a lot of fans with its hand-painted patches.
If you love all things kawaii, Amamcy offers several cat-themed phone holders that might be a better fit for your home. Whether you prefer a cat on a seesaw, sleeping on top of a strawberry, leaning on your phone, or holding it up with its legs, there's bound to be a cute phone holder in Amamcy's portfolio that is perfect for you. For as low as $8.89, more than 380 people have given these phone holders 4.6 stars on Amazon. And if you're a hardcore pet parent, you might also want to check out our recommendations for some of the coolest tech you can get for your pets before checking out.
Wooden animal phone stands
If you love animals but prefer them outside, there's still a way to add some wildness into your home with animal-themed iPhone stands. Should your home's vibe be tropical or resort-chic, reminiscent of the villas from your last island trip, you might want a wooden phone stand that can match your aesthetic. For example, more than 650 people have given the Amamcy wooden phone stands their approval. With an average rating of 4.6 stars, they can fit most screen-based devices, from iPhones and Android phones to tablets from every other brand. Starting at $12.94, Amamcy offers a slew of animal options, including bunnies, dogs, deer, and even mice. Apart from being made of real wood, they have rubber on their base to keep it stable when used.
On the other hand, for around half the price at $6.99, you can get an elephant-themed wooden stand instead. Made of three parts that can easily be disassembled and weighing only 3.88 oz, it's great for people digital nomads and remote workers who move from location to location. Not to mention, it's made of bamboo, so it's relatively more eco-friendly than a lot of other options on this list. In general, most people who've bought it are pretty satisfied, boasting a pretty good 4.5 stars from over 500 people globally. One thing that people have mentioned they like about this particular unique stand is that it's a convenient way to hold your phone while charging via cable.
Flexible stand
Do you want a stand you can easily bring from your home to your little purse or airplane carry-on bag? Previously, we've listed wallet stands as some of the best budget-friendly iPhone travel accessories, but we've found one particular option that can go from kitchen to airport lounge with a little more personality. Made of durable, flexible aluminum alloy, the Airglo Flex Flap has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 6,000 people. Made of PU leather, its basic variant is 4" x 8" in size, which you can get for as low as $14.99. Although, you can get a pro version for $15.99 and the pink silicone version for $17.99. With its universal design, you can use it for every kind of iPhone, iPad, and even heavier items like cookbooks in your home's kitchen. Plus, it can even be attached to your car's air conditioner vents, so you can easily use it for navigation purposes or in-car entertainment needs.
Alternatively, if you want something less quirky, Flight Flap sells more professional-looking stands that you won't mind putting on your home office desk. Available in black, grey, and green, it features instructions on how to use it instead of decorative prints. With prices that start at $15.95, it has generally positive reviews, with an average of 4.4 stars from almost 4,000 reviewers. Measuring only 9" x 4.3", there are multiple suggested methods you can use this flexible flap to prop up your iPhone.