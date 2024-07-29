10 Of The Coolest Pieces Of Tech For Your Pet

For most of us, our pets are members of the family. They sleep in our beds, eat the best food we can provide, and provide us with some much-needed companionship and unselfish love. While SlashGear has talked about some of the best stuff to keep pets comfy in the car, we really haven't gotten into the cool tech that is kind of our thing.

Pets are beloved parts of the household, but they're also big business. According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans will spend over $150 billion on their pets this year, up from $147 billion in 2023. There's a lot to spend that money on: food, health care, vaccines, treats, dog walkers, and even pet insurance. Here, we'll look at the things we want to spend money on for our pets: cool toys and tech. There's a ton of great stuff out there, from self-cleaning litter boxes to AI-powered dog toys, and not all of it will break the bank.

We found these cool pieces of tech via a number of sources. Some, we looked up on pet websites and forums. Reddit, online reviews and rankings were also consulted. I asked for recommendations from the veterinarians and technicians at the animal ER where my wife is employed. As the owner of two dogs and a cat, I also own a handful of these products myself, and can attest to the durability and functionality of those items.