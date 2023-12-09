How Do Pet Trackers Work? Can You Use An AirTag Instead?

While some pets never really venture anywhere, others, like some cats, take more of a wherever-I-lay-my-hat approach to life. In the course of a given night, they could have roamed anywhere. Concerned owners might consider a pet tracker to help alleviate some of this worry, particularly with the ending of T-Mobile's SyncUP Pets service in November 2023.

Those new to such products are surely curious about how exactly a pet tracker works and why they're a separate genre of tracker to the likes of an AirTag. Here's how these pet-specific devices work, as well as the differences between them and the ones you'd attach to your luggage before heading to the airport.

GPS trackers come in various shapes and sizes, and so do those developed specifically for keeping track of pets. Typically small, unobtrusive, and conveniently able to clip to a collar, they use different types of technology. The best type, as is always the case with any device, is the one that fits your specific needs and requirements.