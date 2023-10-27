T-Mobile Is Ending SyncUP Pets Tracking Service Later This Year
If you have been using T-Mobile's pet tracking service — the rather aptly-named SyncUP Pets — to keep track of your beloved pets, well, you won't be able to do so starting the second week of November. T-Mobile has just announced that it will shut down SyncUP Pets on November 10, 2023. The service — launched right before the pandemic in February 2020 — was around for a little more than three years before T-Mobile decided to pull the plug.
SyncUP Pets worked similarly to T-Mobile's vehicle tracking device, SyncUP Drive. The tracker used GPS and cellular data to provide real-time location updates, activity tracking, and geofence alerts. Customers could view their pet's location on the SyncUP Pets app, which was available for iOS and Android devices.
T-Mobile has yet to state a reason for its decision to pull the plug on SyncUP Pets. However, a discussion on a T-Mobile users' group on Reddit seems to indicate that the device wasn't quite popular among users, and the fact that it worked only with a T-Mobile network did not help its cause. The true popularity (or the lack thereof) of the T-Mobile SyncUP Pets may never come to light since T-Mobile has never shared subscription and user statistics surrounding SyncUP Pets users.
Alternative options, and what's next for existing SyncUP Pets customers?
T-Mobile has removed all references to SyncUP Pets on its main website. However, the support webpage for the service is still live and confirms that the company is, indeed, shutting down the service on November 10, 2023.
On the support page, T-Mobile adds that after the shutdown date, SyncUP Pets trackers will no longer connect to T-Mobile service, and all tracking features will cease to function, effectively rendering the trackers useless. People who have subscribed to the service will no longer be billed for the service. Additionally, the company has indicated that no action is needed from the customer's end — except removing the tracking device from their pet's collar.
If you're looking for an alternative to SyncUP Pets, there are several other pet-oriented apps, devices, and tech gadgets on the market. Some popular options include Fi Smart Dog Collar Series 3, Ring Pet Tag, Tractive GPS Tracker, Jiobit Smart Tag, Apple AirTag, and Tile Pro. These devices vary in terms of price, features, and battery life. Be sure to compare the different options before choosing one for your pet.
While it's unfortunate to see SyncUP Pets go, the development isn't entirely surprising since it faced stiff competition from competing products and never really took off or was able to gain significant market share.