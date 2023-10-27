T-Mobile Is Ending SyncUP Pets Tracking Service Later This Year

If you have been using T-Mobile's pet tracking service — the rather aptly-named SyncUP Pets — to keep track of your beloved pets, well, you won't be able to do so starting the second week of November. T-Mobile has just announced that it will shut down SyncUP Pets on November 10, 2023. The service — launched right before the pandemic in February 2020 — was around for a little more than three years before T-Mobile decided to pull the plug.

SyncUP Pets worked similarly to T-Mobile's vehicle tracking device, SyncUP Drive. The tracker used GPS and cellular data to provide real-time location updates, activity tracking, and geofence alerts. Customers could view their pet's location on the SyncUP Pets app, which was available for iOS and Android devices.

T-Mobile has yet to state a reason for its decision to pull the plug on SyncUP Pets. However, a discussion on a T-Mobile users' group on Reddit seems to indicate that the device wasn't quite popular among users, and the fact that it worked only with a T-Mobile network did not help its cause. The true popularity (or the lack thereof) of the T-Mobile SyncUP Pets may never come to light since T-Mobile has never shared subscription and user statistics surrounding SyncUP Pets users.