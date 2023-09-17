5 Of The Best Apps Every Pet Owner Should Have Installed

We all know that raising a fur baby is almost as grueling as bringing up a child. Making sure they're well, fed, entertained, healthy, and active is a massive responsibility to juggle alongside your own commitments. Unfortunately, being a fur parent does not come with an instruction manual — taking care of them is something we learn as we go.

The first couple of puppy months seem terrible but brace yourself because the adolescent years are bound to change your mind. During this time, your pets demand a lot of attention and really test your patience. So, getting a routine down and teaching them some rules would make it much easier.

Owning a pet has a ton of benefits. They reduce anxiety, are amazing companions, and their never-ending need to play promotes physical activity. Pets also teach children responsibility and respect towards other living things and give them emotional support. They are like family members, so their health and well-being would be equally important as a child's.

With the technology world developing at a crazy speed, new innovative apps have been released to assist in maintaining your pet. From tracking their activity levels to ensuring they keep up with their appointments at the vet, these apps aid in various tasks needed to improve your pet's quality of life. If you already own a furry pet or plan on getting one, here are a few apps that you can use to make your experience as easy as possible.