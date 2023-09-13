Ring Rolls Out Pet Tags To Help You Find Fido

Home security and smart home device-maker Ring is entering the world of pet tracking devices with the launch of Pet Tag. Despite the similarity in name with Apple's AirTags, Ring's device doesn't offer any GPS or Bluetooth-based location tracking facilities. "It's not a GPS tracker and can't track your pet's location," Ring says on the product page.

Instead, it's a simple coin-sized tag with a QR code printed at the back that can be scanned to pull up details about a lost furry friend and establish communication with the rightful owner. The Pet Tag, which is priced at $9.99 in the U.S., is tied to the Ring app ecosystem and the community of other Ring device owners, which is somewhat like Apple's own Find My network.

The Pet Tag has a small keyring and can be attached to any pet collar. All you need to do is take a picture of your pet, scan the tag's QR code using the Ring app, and then create a Pet Profile, which includes details about the animal and any crucial information related to its health and wellness that a rescuer must be aware of.