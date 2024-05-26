6 Must-Have Car Accessories For Dog Owners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dogs have been our constant companions for a millennium. They've been with us through good times and bad times, countless wars, famines, celebrations, deaths, and births. Dogs have even earned the moniker "man's best friend," as a way to describe their ceaseless loyalty and unwavering friendship to humanity. Unsurprisingly, dogs continue to play a very large role in many of our lives today. They share our homes, our food, and, in many cases, even our beds.

Dog lovers around the world regularly ditch the indoors to spend some quality time with their furry friends, playing fetch, hiking, or even just going for a good walk. While some people may be able to step out their front door and do all of this, others must get in their cars and drive to the nearest park, beach, or trailhead. However, if you've ever taken your dog on a car ride, you probably understand the challenges that driving with your pet can entail.

Dogs are wonderful creatures, but they can also be messy, and they sometimes get nervous or motion sick while riding in a vehicle. However, there are some tips you can follow to keep your pet comfortable on drives, and many dog owners purchase car accessories specifically for their furry friends. These devices can contribute to your pet's safety and comfort and help keep your ride clean. We scoured the net and found several products that may help dog owners keep their cars comfy and fresh, and we based our selection on price, user reviews, and practicality. That said, we'll cover our methodology later. Now, to help keep our canine companions cozy and happy, here are six must-have car accessories for dog owners.