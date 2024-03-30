6 Tips & Tricks For Detailing Your Vehicle Like A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Washing a car or truck is a top priority for weekend warriors everywhere. But even as satisfying as it can be to cruise around town with your car glistening in the Sunday sun, some might argue that just washing your automobile is not enough, opting instead to go the extra yard and fully detail their vehicle.

If you're unfamiliar with the term, detailing a car essentially means deep cleaning the vehicle inside and out. That includes scrubbing, vacuuming, and polishing every nook and cranny on your car or truck with the goal of restoring them to the way they looked at the time of purchase. The catch is that detailing a car takes considerably longer than a traditional backyard car wash and requires tools you should keep in your garage.

Though it may take extra effort, detailing your car on a regular basis can keep the vehicle looking good and even increase its resale value on the used car market. If that sounds worthwhile, here are a few tips and tricks that can help anyone detail their car like a professional.