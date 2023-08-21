How To Clean Your Car's Headlights With Vinegar And Baking Soda

Your car's headlights are at the front of the body so their illumination can shine as far ahead of your view as possible. Unfortunately, that front-facing position makes your headlights a magnet for all kinds of drive-time ickiness, from dead bugs to kicked-up dirt to exhaust residue. If you leave all of that assorted crud on your headlights, they'll become obscured and fogged, diminishing the strength of their light, and leaving you alone in the dark on a foggy night.

Luckily, the solution to this is exceedingly simple – just clean the lights! If you visit your local automotive store, you can buy a variety of professional-grade headlight cleaning solutions and kits that'll get your headlights shining like new. If the fancy stuff is outside of your budget or you can't make it to the automotive store, though, there's another excellent option hidden in the back of your pantry. You can clean up those headlights with good old baking soda and vinegar. It's not just for making little volcanoes anymore!