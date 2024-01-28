5 Tips To Keep Your Pet Comfortable During Long Drives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a growing number of people, pets are treated like family, and we do our best to give them a great life. With some animals living up to several decades at a time, it's unsurprising that some of them become lifelong companions for pet lovers.

In its 2023-2024 National Pet Owners Survey, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) shares that 66% (86.9 million) of households in the United States own a pet. Not only that, the APPA also claims that Americans spent a total of $136.6 billion on their pets in 2022 (via Forbes). With an increasing number of people getting pets each year, this number will likely only be higher in the years to come.

Among the many ways that pet owners are looking to spend on their pets is through travel. According to Forbes, millions of people choose to bring their pets while traveling, leading to a rise in pet-friendly travel experiences and accommodations. If you're a pet parent who is looking to take your pet on a trip, there are endless resources at your disposal for planning a trip with your animal companion, from luxury pet resorts to pet-friendly Airbnb listings.

However, there are some challenges you need to overcome before getting there, especially when it comes to traveling on the road. Thankfully, with the right planning, you can do plenty of things before and during the trip that can make traveling more comfortable for you and your pet.