5 Of The Highest Rated Smart Collars To Keep Track Of Your Dog
For many of us, our pets provide long-term companionship, give us joy, and may even boost our lifespans. It's no wonder we make an effort to make their lives as long, happy, and comfortable as possible. With technology getting better every year, it's a relief to know that our furry friends are not getting left behind, especially when it comes to trackers.
Smart collars with trackers are a great way to know what your furry friends are up to during the day and provide useful information about their overall well-being. While some people have resorted to using an AirTag or the Tile to keep track of their dogs, the reality is that it's not always the ideal solution. Unlike pet trackers, which are specifically designed to withstand the lifestyle of our furry friends, ordinary trackers are not built with them in mind.
Pet trackers have many other features that pet owners will appreciate, such as health tracking, chew-proofing, and geolocation monitoring. Some pet trackers even have predictive disease technology, which can hopefully warn you if your dog could potentially be ill or might require treatment for hip problems.
Depending on your dog's specific needs, you can get a pretty good value for specialized pet trackers instead of just a generic one for loose items. So, if you're in the market for a dedicated pet tracker, here are a few top-rated ones you should probably have on your list.
FitBark GPS + Health
Designed for "escape artists," FitBark is a tracking tool for pets that refuse to stay at home. FitBark is a fitness-focused pet collar that works with human fitness trackers such as HealthKit (Apple), Google Fit (Android), and Fitbit. Because of this, you can quickly glance over your dog's daily activity levels alongside yours on your Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other devices.
Although its battery can last up to five weeks, it is important to note that it doesn't have instant exit alerts and only works in the United States. Weighing at only 16g, it's light enough for smaller dogs (and even cats) to use comfortably. Using its companion app, you can monitor your pet's overall health index, which takes into account their activity and sleep quality. Similar to human fitness apps, FitBark also lets you set goals for your dog and compare their fitness levels versus similar dogs in breed, age, and weight.
Aside from this, the FitBark collar can also monitor known medical issues and let you share your pet's profile with their caregivers. So, if anything ever happens to your dog while you're away, your friends, family members, dog sitters, or vets will have access to their health data.
The FitBark GPS + Health monitor retails for $99.95. If you want additional GPS features, you can try its 30-day free trial and decide if you want a no-commitment monthly membership ($9.95) or a three-year plan for $214.
Petfon 2
If you want a no-frills GPS tracker, the Petfon 2 may be the one for you. The Petfon 2 can track your dog up to 0.65 miles in dense environments like city centers or 3.5 miles in open-air surroundings. This makes it a great option for off-grid walks around town, but not if you plan to go into forests and tunnels.
With the Petfon companion app, you can define safe areas and receive notifications if they leave the premises. Petfon also lets you store and record voice commands, which you can use to communicate with your pet remotely. Aside from this, it also has colorful lights, which can be useful if your pup likes to play hide-and-seek in the dark.
Although it only has a single color option (blue), it doesn't include a collar. This means you have endless options for customization and are free to choose better-fitting collars or those with quirkier designs. Not to mention, it is designed to last up to 16 hours and has a compact charging station reminiscent of an earphone charging case. Because it uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, it has no geographical limitations for usage. Lastly, while it is relatively lightweight (27.6g), the Petfon 2 isn't waterproof (with an IP65 rating) and cannot be used for swimming.
At $179, the Petfon 2 isn't exactly a cheap smart tracker, but it doesn't have a monthly subscription fee to use the app, so it makes up for it.
Halo Collar 3
The Halo Collar 3 has three types of tracking features: location, activity, and safety. In its latest iteration, Halo uses AI-powered GPS, real-time tracking, and all carrier tracking, which connects to the strongest signal worldwide. However, its 24-hour battery life can be limiting for some paw parents.
With Halo's virtual fence feature, you can set geofences your pet is allowed to roam. Once the tracker detects it has left the fenced area, the smart collar will do two things: send your mobile phone an alert and emit sounds, vibrations, or static feedback via your dog's collar. The Halo Collar 3 comes in two sizes: small (11–15 inches) and medium/large (15–30 inches). Because of this, it is not necessarily an ideal dog collar for puppies or smaller breeds. In fact, Halo even shares that its system is proven for dogs over five months old and over 20 pounds.
The Halo Collar 3 retails for $699 in four colors: sunburst, graphite, orchid, and ivory. Additionally, you'll also need to factor in the additional cost of its membership plan, which is required to keep the collar active. If you pay annually, Halo plans start for as low as $5.09 per month. In partnership with dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, Halo offers a patented training program with its plans. However, if you wish to use more advanced features like activity reports, partner discounts, and exclusive events with experts, you may want to get a higher-tiered plan.
Whistle Switch
Unlike Sony's robot dog, Aibo, real dogs are prone to illness. No matter how careful you are, dogs can get health issues from things like interacting with other sick animals or eating pathogen-contaminated pet food. Aside from tracking your pet's location, Whistle's Switch Smart Collar can help make sure they are taken care of holistically by showing you a view of their activities throughout the day, wellness goals, poop scanning, skin issues, and other critical health data metrics.
One advantage that Whistle has over its competition is its long battery life, which can last an average of 15 days, as well as interchangeable battery packs straight out of the box. Alternatively, you may also buy extra batteries on its website for $49.99. It also has switchable collar styles to make it customizable.
The Whistle Switch Smart Collar retails for $149 in two colors: shadow (black) and athleisure (yellow). Although it comes in three sizes, XS/S (8–11 inches), S/M (12–18 inches), and M/L (16–24 inches), Whistle specifies that it is designed for dogs who weigh five pounds or more. Based on its sizing chart, it is not ideal for extra large breeds, so if you have a St. Bernard with a 26–32 inch neck, it may not be for you.
Because the Switch is powered by AT&T, you may run into issues if the LTE coverage in your area isn't great. Moreover, it's only available in the United States and Canada. You will also be required to avail yourself of a subscription plan, which costs $99/year.
Fi Series 3
With up to three months of battery life, chew resistance, real-time GPS, and other features, Fi leads the pet tracker pack in several ways. It is also available in four colors and five sizes (XS to XL) that cover dogs with necks from 9.5 to 31 inches.
Compared to the AirTag, which is only rated up to IP67, the Fi Series 3 is rated IP68, so it can withstand swimming, playing, and diving. A perfect companion for dogs that love being wet, the Fi Series 3 can remain submerged in salt water, fresh water, and chlorine for up to 30 minutes at a 1.5-meter depth. The Fi Series 3 is also IP66K rated, which means it has passed being jet sprayed at 150 PSI in a 1/4-inch stream for three minutes without any damage, so it is great if your pup needs to be hosed down regularly.
Unfortunately, the Fi Series 3 isn't an ideal tracker for dogs that travel abroad frequently. Because it can only connect to the AT&T network, the Fi Series 2 Smart Dog Collar only works in the United States. The Fi Series 3 requires a Fi membership to access GPS/LTE tracking, which costs $20 for a one-time activation fee. Afterward, you'll need to commit at least six months for both its three-month ($54) and one-month ($19) pricing. There is also a 30-day trial available, so you have time to decide if you want to prepay for up to two years to save money.
Tips when choosing a pet tracker for your dog
When choosing the right pet tracker for your pet, you'll need to evaluate your dog's specific needs beforehand. One of the key considerations you need to take into account is accessibility. Depending on how mobile your pet is, you may need to be able to track them a few feet from your home or miles away. If you like to travel with your dogs, you may even need to consider if your tracker has international coverage.
Second, you need to find the right size. Not only can ill-fitting trackers be uncomfortable for your pet, but they can also lead to it unceremoniously falling off or inaccurate health status readings. While many pet tracking brands offer various sizes, they typically cater to standard dog sizes but not smaller or larger than average-sized pups.
Third, you'll need to think about durability. If you have a dog that tends to go off on adventures throughout the day, you'll need a tracker that can survive possible fluctuating temperature changes, getting wet in the rain, or being covered in snow. Not to mention, having a tracker with virtual fence features would be a big bonus.
Lastly, if you have an elderly or sickly dog, investing in a tracker that emphasizes health markers can make more of a difference than just having a wider tracking coverage area. With time, you may even need to buy different collars as your dogs outgrow them or their needs change.