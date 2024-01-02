5 Of The Highest Rated Smart Collars To Keep Track Of Your Dog

For many of us, our pets provide long-term companionship, give us joy, and may even boost our lifespans. It's no wonder we make an effort to make their lives as long, happy, and comfortable as possible. With technology getting better every year, it's a relief to know that our furry friends are not getting left behind, especially when it comes to trackers.

Smart collars with trackers are a great way to know what your furry friends are up to during the day and provide useful information about their overall well-being. While some people have resorted to using an AirTag or the Tile to keep track of their dogs, the reality is that it's not always the ideal solution. Unlike pet trackers, which are specifically designed to withstand the lifestyle of our furry friends, ordinary trackers are not built with them in mind.

Pet trackers have many other features that pet owners will appreciate, such as health tracking, chew-proofing, and geolocation monitoring. Some pet trackers even have predictive disease technology, which can hopefully warn you if your dog could potentially be ill or might require treatment for hip problems.

Depending on your dog's specific needs, you can get a pretty good value for specialized pet trackers instead of just a generic one for loose items. So, if you're in the market for a dedicated pet tracker, here are a few top-rated ones you should probably have on your list.