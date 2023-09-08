Whatever Happened To Sony's Aibo Robot Dog?

For many prospective users, Aibo's price is still a barrier, especially as it's much cheaper upfront to adopt a real dog from a shelter. According to the Animal Humane Society, standard adoption fees for dogs range from $129 to $767. If you're planning to buy from a breeder, becoming a dog owner can cost up to $2,000 or more, depending on the dog and its lineage. However, there are plenty of use cases for why some people can consider Aibo over a real dog, especially if you're allergic to their dander, aren't allowed to have pets in your apartment, or simply can't handle the lifetime commitment.

In 2023, you can buy the latest iteration of Aibo (ERS 1000) for $2,899.99 in the Sony Shop, which comes in three colors: white, black sesame, or strawberry milk. Aside from this, you have the option to buy Aibo food, water bowls, and even toys. With its companion app, you can play with your Aibo virtually and view photos it takes. It even has a store feature wherein you can purchase additional skills and tricks.

With leaps in facial recognition software, Aibo also gained the ability to recognize faces. While this means if you're typically a friendly person, it's more likely to approach you, it's still up for debate on what happens if you're not kind to it. What we do know is that Aibo keeps records of its day-to-day experiences and uploads them into the cloud, so if you're mean to it, you can be sure it will remember. Thankfully, Aibo isn't built with teeth (yet).