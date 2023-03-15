Air Tags Aren't Waterproof, But They Are Water Resistant. Here's What That Means

AirTags are the clever little device that, as Apple quips, helps you "lose your knack for losing things." For a mere $29 a pop (or $99 for a set of four), you can use these ingenious little pucks to keep track of just about anything. For those prone to losing or misplacing things or are afraid something will get stolen, these little trackers are indeed helpful.

Should the item bearing the tag get lost, just open up the Find My app, and you have the assistance of a global legion of iPhones ready and able to locate that missing item's whereabouts. Sadly, it's also been used to nefariously track people as well, which is unfortunate.

AirTags can be used in conjunction with Augmented Reality (AR), the battery lasts over a year, and it's water and dust resistant. The key word here is "resistant," which does not mean "proof." According to Apple, after being tested in a lab under ideal conditions, the AirTags are resistant to "splash, water, and dust" and gave it an IP certification of 67 under IEC standard 60529. So what does that all gibberish mean in normal terms?