Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Review: A Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Pet Power

SlashGear was sponsored to consider this product for review, but the manufacturer has no input on content and our editorial opinion — good or bad — is independent.

The Tineco Pure One Station Furfree smart cordless stick vacuum cleaner is a smart piece of equipment. It's a cordless vacuum that comes with its own recharging station, a station that also sucks the dirt right out of the vacuum each time it's docked. As the name suggests, this vacuum is aimed at living spaces that contain both humans and pets — it's made for fur.

To accommodate the hair you'll inevitably encounter while vacuuming your home, this vacuum also cleans itself as it's being emptied of dirt. Once docked, its cleaning cycle begins, spinning its parts and removing what's wrapped around or stuck in its various parts. Instead of needing to take the whole thing apart after each vacuuming of a room, this device cleans itself for you.

But is that convenience and the rest of the features this vacuum works with enough to justify its purchase price? Tineco provided a Pure One Station Furfree smart cordless stick vacuum cleaner for this review.