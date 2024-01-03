Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Review: A Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Pet Power
SlashGear was sponsored to consider this product for review, but the manufacturer has no input on content and our editorial opinion — good or bad — is independent.
The Tineco Pure One Station Furfree smart cordless stick vacuum cleaner is a smart piece of equipment. It's a cordless vacuum that comes with its own recharging station, a station that also sucks the dirt right out of the vacuum each time it's docked. As the name suggests, this vacuum is aimed at living spaces that contain both humans and pets — it's made for fur.
To accommodate the hair you'll inevitably encounter while vacuuming your home, this vacuum also cleans itself as it's being emptied of dirt. Once docked, its cleaning cycle begins, spinning its parts and removing what's wrapped around or stuck in its various parts. Instead of needing to take the whole thing apart after each vacuuming of a room, this device cleans itself for you.
But is that convenience and the rest of the features this vacuum works with enough to justify its purchase price? Tineco provided a Pure One Station Furfree smart cordless stick vacuum cleaner for this review.
Simple to use
This vacuum cleaner is satisfying and simple to use. When you first put the dock together, it plays a satisfying audio jingle. When you first plug the vacuum into the dock, you're greeted by a friendly voice informing you about its operations.
The dock only needs to be plugged in once, and from that point forward, the vacuum is fully recharged by docking. If you've only ever used a vacuum that requires a wall plug and cord to operate, or you've always needed to plug your vacuum in with a cord after each use, this device will feel like a bit of a revelation.
We've worked with modern vacuums with features and controls that make them inaccessible to tech-incapable users. This is not one of those vacuums. There are touch controls, but they're all quite self-explanatory. You could potentially only need to touch one button (or pull a trigger, rather, on the handle of the vacuum), to get the vacuum up and running. That's one button from the construction of the dock (just a couple of pieces, no tools required), to picking up dirt.
Cleaning power
This Tineco vacuum is one of the most effective non-mop non-robot vacuums we've ever worked with. The "ZeroTangle power brush" (the main vacuum head) does have issues in picking up debris in tight corners and in the transition from wood flooring to carpeting. Attachments take care of all the hard-to-reach areas, and on flat wood, vinyl, and carpet, this vacuum works perfectly well.
This device's "ZeroTangle" brush is made to avoid hair tangling. Effectively every vacuum we've ever tested has had issues with hair tangling around its brush — it feels almost inevitable. This Tineco vacuum brush is not perfect, but it is far and away the best we've tested for long hair and tangling.
The vacuum works with a "Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor" that adjusts suck intensity based on the debris it detects. This same system also works with the dock, which then administers a level of self-cleaning based on what it finds.
This device is light enough to hold one-handed. This is helpful when working with the device's "2-in-1 crevice dusting brush" to reach basement-dwelling spider webs, tops of curtains, and vents near ceilings.
Battery Life and Docking
The "OmniHub" dock for this vacuum charges the device's internal battery and cleans the vacuum at the same time. One full battery charge can last up to an hour or so — depending on how extreme your cleaning requirements are. If you're running with max power from start to finish, you'll get closer to half an hour of battery life. A half hour at a time isn't great, but with the standard automatically-adjusting power system, it's unlikely you'll be in that situation in the first place.
The cleaning system pulls the debris from the vacuum whenever it's been docked. The debris is then stored in a 3-liter container in the dock. Every few vacuuming sessions you'll need to remove this container and empty it into your trash.
The dock also serves as a base station for the "FurFree Kit for Pet Grooming" that comes with the product. You'll dock the base of the vacuum and attach the included extension hose and fur brush and it becomes a fur-brushing and instant-disposing setup that works surprisingly well. The power brush is similar to a pet brush you'd normally have to pull hair out of after every few brushes, but this one has a simple one-button flip-to-remove feature that empties directly into its connected vacuum tube.
Wrap-up
The Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a satisfying vacuum cleaner to work with. It's simple to use, it works quite well at cleaning, and its industrial design lends itself to a modern household aesthetic. This vacuum is certainly not cheap — but based on what we've experienced with the device, it's worth the cash.
If you are looking for a simple-to-use wireless vacuum that's capable of picking up household debris as well as all manner of hair and fur, the Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner might very well be your best bet. Especially if you're also looking for a vacuum with a dock that cleans out the innards of the vacuum for you.
You can purchase the Tineco Pure One Station Furfree Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner from the Tineco store now for approximately $799.99.