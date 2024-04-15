5 Budget-Friendly Accessories For People Who Are Constantly On Their Smartphone
Have you ever stopped to think about the jaw-dropping evolution of smartphones? Of course, like every piece of technology, they've evolved greatly in terms of capabilities and functions. With the endless list of features that smartphones have developed over the years — from voice calls to capturing video to offline GPS navigation – these tools have changed the way we see and interact with the world around us quite unlike anything that came before.
As a result, smartphones have grown from being a trendy accessory to an everyday essential item for most of us. Whether needed to maintain your finances, shoot content for social media, navigate roads and airports, or simply entertain yourself scrolling through TikTok, your phone is a crucial part of your life. With all the things phones have done to make our lives easier, there's nothing wrong with treating your hardworking device to something that will enhance its performance and your enjoyment of it.
Here's a selection of handy phone accessories to improve your device's usefulness and versatility without breaking the bank. Our choices were based on a combination of price, user reviews, and industry recommendations. More about our selection process can be read below.
JLab GO Air POP True Wireless
Earbuds and smartphones go together like peanut butter and jelly. Over the years, wireless Bluetooth earbuds have grown in popularity, and it's easy to see why. Wired headphones are easily tangled and lost, while Bluetooth models allow you to move around unencumbered while enjoying your music, podcasts, and videos. It's not uncommon to see wireless earbuds retailing for above $100, but plenty of quality options exist for the frugally minded.
When it comes to quality earbuds on a budget, JLab GO Air POP True Wireless can't be beat. These compact earbuds fit snugly in your ears, and the charging case is similarly light and easy to bring along. The earbuds themselves provide over eight hours of crystal-clear sound with good bass and warmth. They additionally feature a number of sound preference settings and have touch functions to aid in phone calls, communicating with your smart assistant, and more. Coming in a wide range of stylish colors and even skin tones, you're sure to find one that suits your vibe.
We've previously named JLab GO Air Pop as among the best cheap wireless earbuds for iPhone and Android, largely thanks to the long battery life and a price point of between $19.99 and $24.88.
Anker 321 Power Bank
Chronic phone users are all too familiar with their batteries running low at the worst moment possible. Even if you bring your charger along with you, there's no guarantee that you'll be anywhere near an outlet. Fortunately, there's a pocket-sized and budget-friendly solution to giving your phone a power-up when it's most needed.
The Anker 321 Portable Power Bank Charger offers a lot of power in a compact package. Its lightweight design makes it easy to travel with, while the device itself is compatible with all USB-powered devices. With a 5,200 mAh capacity, it will fully charge most modern smartphones, including the 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Equipped with 12-watt USB-C and USB-A ports, you can charge two devices at once. The product currently holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating average on Amazon, where it sells for $16.99. Users have been pleasantly surprised by its capabilities, with some even noting how the charger managed to keep their phones fully charged for the duration of transatlantic flights.
MOFT Phone Stand
If you're looking for a slick alternative to a traditional phone case, a phone stand might be what you're looking for. These accessories stick to the back of your phone, either magnetically or using an adhesive — giving your device sturdy support while allowing for extra features such as space to store your credit cards.
For those seeking a budget-friendly option, the MOFT Phone Stand is a great choice for most modern smartphones. Weighing only an ounce, this ultraslim product is made out of vegan faux leather and fiberglass for a durable build, while remaining an unobtrusive addition to your smartphone. What it will notably add, however, is an extra dose of utility, as, along with being a two-orientation phone stand, it acts as a nifty loop handgrip and a wallet that can hold up to three cards at once. At $19.99 on Amazon, it's a steal of a deal. The product has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average on the site and has been positively reviewed by The Verge.
LENRUE A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Most music lovers today couldn't imagine going a day without their phones. Sure, there are plenty of other ways to listen to your favorite songs — and more people are now listening to vinyl than CDs — but few match the immediacy of throwing on a Spotify playlist. Listening to your favorite jams on blast is hard to do with regular phone speakers, so it's worth investing in an external Bluetooth speaker to get the most out of your music.
Thankfully, your investment doesn't need to be all that hefty. The Lenrue A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is another compact device with a lot to offer, and costs between $14.99 and $19.99 on Amazon, depending on the color and if you opt for a case. Whether using a smartphone or tablet, indoors or out, you'll have no problem connecting with or hearing your music out of this power-packed accessory thanks to its 5W full-range driver. Additionally, it comes with a built-in microphone to perform hand-free phone calls, and boasts up to 10 hours of play-time on a single charge. With a 4.3 rating average on Amazon, reviewers found it easy-to-use, as well as, "absolutely value for money and giftable." This is a buy that's hard to beat.
JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch Universal Waterproof Case Dry Bag Phone Protector
Life is full of unexpected accidents, and one of the worst that can befall a smartphone owner is their device getting drenched with water. Whether it accidentally slipped into the toilet, was drowned by waves on the beach, or was caught in a heavy rainstorm, it's never a fun time when your phone gets wet. While there are things you can do to try and salvage your water-damaged device, there's still a chance that it won't work afterward or will need expensive repairs.
While it's not always easy to predict when this will take place, thinking ahead is the best way to prevent such an incident. In this case, the JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouch could be a stalwart ally for the constant phone user. Next time you expect to be somewhere wet or experience heavy rain in your area, carry your phone and other pocket paraphernalia in this durable case to ensure their protection. The pouch is IPX8 certified — meaning that it can be submerged in one meter (39 inches) of water for up to 30 minutes — and the vendor further states that the pouch is good to a depth of 100 feet. The clear cover allows you to see and use your phone screen with ease, while the handy neck strap gives you extra handling options. Best of all, this product, which comes with two pouches and is highly rated by Travel + Leisure, costs only $8.99 on Amazon.
Why we chose these phone accessories
We used a combination of factors to determine what made for the best budget-friendly smartphone accessories. Ultimately, we wanted to choose products that were the best blend of quality and usefulness while still being affordable.
Of course, cost was a major factor in determining what made the cut. All of our choices here are below $25, making them affordable for most individuals. Along with some of these products getting a stamp of approval from our own experience, they have all received rave reviews from average buyers, with the lowest-rated accessories on here sporting a 4.3 rating average out of five. Additionally, other industry-trusted platforms, such as TechRadar, The Verge, and Travel + Leisure, have given these products high marks.