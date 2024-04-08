5 Budget Friendly iPhone Accessories For Traveling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chances are you don't go anywhere without your iPhone. This device has not only become essential for navigation and communication but can enhance your traveling experience to boot. Whether shooting cinematic quality videos, hunting down hot spots, or live streaming your experiences, there are seemingly limitless ways to use your iPhone to engage with the world while exploring.
When figuring out what iPhone accessories to bring along, there are some important factors to consider. While most items you'll find are as portable as the phone itself, it's easy to overload you on a trip, and space is key. Along with fun and stylish items, you'll also want to bring along products that serve your device's utility while on the go.
The following list shows off a mix of iPhone travel accessories that are both fun and functional without breaking the bank. Numerous factors such as cost, practicality, and user reviews influenced our choices, with more details about our selection process at the end of this read.
ESR HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet Stand
When traveling, it's never a bad idea to lighten the load as much as possible, so why not consolidate two of the most necessary items? Wallet stands offer a world of convenience for smartphone users. These slim accessories offer easy access to your phone and credit cards by latching onto the back of your phone through a magnetic grip.
There is a wealth of MagSafe options, but for this list, we're going with the ESR Gear HaloLock Wallet Stand. It stands as one of the most affordable MagSafe wallets on the market, selling for $29.99 on Amazon. But such a low price tag doesn't detract from its functionality. It also has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 11,300 reviewers.
Constructed with vegan leather, this wallet can carry up to three cards with an additional window inside that conveniently houses your license or ID with viewability in mind. Its stand is equally impressive, with the ability to open up to 160 degrees while acting as a sturdy support for reading, doing video calls, watching shows, and more. In addition, it boasts a powerful magnet. With such a dynamic blend of style and functionality, it's no wonder that this versatile item has become a favorite amongst iPhone users.
Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount
When it comes to accessories to enhance your iPhone's photo-taking abilities, some would point toward a tripod as the best method for keeping a device elevated and steady, especially if you're trying to get a picture of yourself. While not a bad investment overall, they may not be the best option for travelers looking to save space and money. But that doesn't mean you need to repress the desire for a good selfie.
The Octobuddy Silicone Suction Phone Case offers a simple yet effective solution to keeping your phone in place. Its special adhesive system effortlessly attaches to your phone's backside. From there, latch it onto any nearby flat surface and turn on your iPhone's timed photo feature to take hands-free pictures. Octobuddy offers the product in three sizes and a wide range of colors to best suit your needs all while remaining durable and strong thanks to its 24 suction cups.
It currently holds a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon based on over 3,700 reviewers. While some customers reported having found fault in its compatibility with non-textured walls, it nevertheless serves as a stylish and functional tool in the right setting. Prices on Amazon range from $12.99 to $18.99 depending on the size and color.
Apple AirTag
Losing one of your belongings at home can be a headache on its own, but losing something while out and about can make your anxiety levels soar sky-high. Rather than wait until tragedy strikes, it's best to plan and ensure that your personal objects are safe and sound no matter what comes about during your travels.
The Apple AirTag is a seemingly simple tool that no iPhone user should be without. Released in 2021, this compact device pairs with your Apple ID and My Find network and can then be attached to or placed on whatever item you want to keep track of. From wallets and keys to pet collars and backpacks, AirTags notifies you of the precise location of your belongings and even comes with several security features to protect you from being stalked should it end up in someone else's possession. To top it off, AirTags are water-resistant and come with a year-long battery life.
Its cost has reduced over the years, from $29 to its current $24 price tag on Amazon, where it carries a stellar 4.7 out of 5-star rating average from over 175,000 buyers. Few Apple products provide so much for so little, making this a no-brainer investment.
Anker 313 Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000
Without a doubt, one of the most important items to have for your phone when traveling is some form of charger. Sure, you can bring your regular charger and an adapter along, but there's no guarantee you'll be near an outlet or USB port when your phone needs some juice. To avoid this scenario, investing in a good-quality portable charger is a smart move.
Among the many wireless charging options, Anker carries some of the most diverse and useful models sold at reasonable prices. Such a description certainly belongs to the 313 Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000. You won't have any issue taking this tool wherever you go, thanks to its sleek, compact design that makes it perfectly pocket-sized. It boasts a USB 3.0 and USB-C charger, with the ability to offer rapid charge using the latter. Anker-exclusive features ensure that your devices are protected from circuit and temperature problems while fueling up as well.
Over 100,000 users gave it a 4.5 rating average on Amazon, where it sells for $16.19. The 313 Power Bank is a solid and versatile enough option that will give your device the boost it needs while out on your adventures.
Leknes Upgraded 3 in 1 Phone Camera Lens kit
Whether you're going to a nearby national park or a far-off island beach, you're going to want to capture the beauty of your travels. On their own, our iPhones can shoot some pretty stunning photos with little to no outside aid. But if you want to give your photo quality an extra boost, it's worth trying out some camera lenses for size.
When it comes to the best bang for your buck option, the 3-in-1 kit from Leknes is a great launching point for the budding photography enthusiast. The kit comes with a macro, 120°Wide Angle, and 198°Fisheye lens, all built with sturdy industrial-grade aluminum, which promises maximum durability and longevity. Each lens can be easily swapped out and screwed into the stable clip-on holder.
It currently has a 4.1 rating average on Amazon based on more than 3,500 reviews. Buyers have largely enjoyed the Leknes kit, with praise given to the surprising functionality of its lenses. Some note that it's not the most professional option while others have had trouble taking the lenses in and out. The kit currently goes for $17.99.
What made these iPhone accessories stand out?
These iPhone travel accessories had to check off a few boxes before making it on the list. Given that this list is catered to those on a budget, this list is curated to be as economical as possible. None of our picks went over the $30 mark, ensuring that these items are accessible to as many budget levels as possible.
Similar to this factor, choosing a solid range of accessories with different purposes was also important. From aiding in photo taking to keeping your items secure, no two choices on this list are alike to cater to a variety of travel needs.
Finally, we wanted to ensure that each item was of good quality. While these picks may not be considered the top of their respective category, they nevertheless have good all-around reception from experts and users alike, with no item here having lower than a 4.1 rating average out of five. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide what you want out of your next adventure and what tools will aid in it.