5 Top Rated iPhone Bike Mounts So You Never Have To Worry About Your Phone While Riding

The Quad Lock Bike Kit is available for iPhone along with other phone brands on its website. Before any additions, the bike mount runs for $60. The process starts by having you select the case that will fit your model iPhone and then choosing a case. The case options include a MAG case, which is compatible with Qual Lock's magnetic mounts, or an original case. The MAG case costs an extra $7.

After that, you'll select one of three mounts based on your bike and your preferences. They are the Stem Mount, the Out Front Mount, and the Out Front Mount Pro — the former sits on your bike's stem or handlebar, while the other two are mounted reverse over the stem and can be fitted with an optional action camera adapter. The Pro pick is designed for road cyclists, per Quad Lock. Lastly, you can decide to add a Weather Resistant Poncho (essentially a transparent plastic cover), which will protect your iPhone from the elements.

What makes this bike mount so great is the ability to quickly attach and detach your phone with a simple twist and lock/unlock maneuver. Additionally, the case that it comes with is impact resistance, so there's no reason not to use it as your daily case. However, do keep in mind that it is not a waterproof case. Many verified buyers have nothing but good things to say about the bike mount — it has a rating of 4.7/5 from over 14,300 buyers.