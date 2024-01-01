5 Top Rated iPhone Bike Mounts So You Never Have To Worry About Your Phone While Riding
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing worse for a cyclist than riding a trail or the road and watching their iPhone fly off. That type of situation can leave anyone feeling anxious, especially in that moment of dread where you go to pick up the phone and hope the screen isn't broken. Let's be honest — no one wants to deal with the reality of an iPhone repair. That is where a top-rated iPhone bike mount can come in handy. We say top-rated because you don't want to use a poorly constructed mount and still risk losing your phone.
Based on high reviews from cyclists who have bought and tested the products, here are five top-rated iPhone bike mounts to help keep your device protected while taking to the trails or the pavement. It's important to note that some of these bike mounts can also be used with other brands of phones. A more thorough explanation of our process for how we chose these phone bike mounts can be found at the end of this list.
Quad Lock Bike Kit
The Quad Lock Bike Kit is available for iPhone along with other phone brands on its website. Before any additions, the bike mount runs for $60. The process starts by having you select the case that will fit your model iPhone and then choosing a case. The case options include a MAG case, which is compatible with Qual Lock's magnetic mounts, or an original case. The MAG case costs an extra $7.
After that, you'll select one of three mounts based on your bike and your preferences. They are the Stem Mount, the Out Front Mount, and the Out Front Mount Pro — the former sits on your bike's stem or handlebar, while the other two are mounted reverse over the stem and can be fitted with an optional action camera adapter. The Pro pick is designed for road cyclists, per Quad Lock. Lastly, you can decide to add a Weather Resistant Poncho (essentially a transparent plastic cover), which will protect your iPhone from the elements.
What makes this bike mount so great is the ability to quickly attach and detach your phone with a simple twist and lock/unlock maneuver. Additionally, the case that it comes with is impact resistance, so there's no reason not to use it as your daily case. However, do keep in mind that it is not a waterproof case. Many verified buyers have nothing but good things to say about the bike mount — it has a rating of 4.7/5 from over 14,300 buyers.
Lamicall Bike Phone Holder
Bikes and their parts can get pricy, but your phone holder doesn't have to be one of them. Coming in at only $19 on Amazon, the Lamicall Bike Phone Holder can help keep some money in your wallet while offering support for your iPhone. At over 47,000 reviews and a 4.5 out of five-star rating, it's hard to find anything negative about it either.
It works differently compared to other phone holders. You have to place the top of your phone inside and push up until your whole phone can be placed inside. From there, it will be securely snugged with no chance of going anywhere. Many users have commented on its adaptability, especially if you plan to use it on different bikes or a bicycle along with a motorcycle, as a few have done. Additionally, it has been stated that it works well with nearly any phone, so if you switch from your iPhone to an Android, you can keep using this bike mount.
Peak Design Out Front Mount
Peak Design Out Front Mount is another popular option for a locked-in phone mount. It comes in at $70, but it is an incredibly minimalist style, so there's no need to worry about it getting in the way of any other bike accessories you want to use, like a GoPro Hero. It installs on your bike's handlebar with just a hex screw or a thumb screw, so it's incredibly easy to add or remove if need be. It has a 4.7/5 rating on Amazon from 192 users and a 4.9/5 on its own website from 204 reviewers.
One of the cooler features of this mount is that it can flip to film, meaning you can turn your phone into a first-person point-of-view camera. Just make sure to use action mode so the footage isn't jumpy. A downside of this style mount is that you do need to buy the case that fits your phone separately through the company so it is compatible with the locking system. Not to worry, though, Peak Design Mobile Kit Builder can help you get everything you need for your bike while also adding on some accessories like a wallet and a tripod to make your experience even better.
Q-Mount Pro
While you're out on your bike, chances are you are using your phone to track the trails or record your trek around town, which means you are quickly draining your iPhone's battery. At $39, the Q-Mount Pro not only can hold your phone in place but also use wireless charging to keep your battery life going. (Of course, you'll need to provide your own power supply.) It has a 4.8/5 rating from more than a thousand buyers.
This design has four points that clamp over the corners of your phone to keep it in place. Because of the tight fit, you can adjust your phone to be vertical or horizontal and at any angle you need. It also gives you the ability to unlock the phone with one hand. However, at SlashGear, we suggest not riding your bike with one hand while holding the phone in the other.
Q-Mount does make a note that if you have a phone with a protruding camera, like the iPhone 13/14/15, then it suggests you go for the Q-Mount Max design instead. The Q-Mount Pro is incompatible with iPhones that have protruding cameras. The Q-Mount Max has all the same capabilities as the Q-Mount Pro, except it is designed for bigger phones and allows room to keep your camera safe. It has a 4.8/5 rating from over 200 reviews.
TruActive Premium Bike Phone Mount Holder
Are you looking for a phone mount that is both affordable and gives your bike some flare? The TruActive Premium Bike Phone Mount Holder costs only $16 on Amazon. It comes with a four-corner advanced grip band that wraps around your phone to keep it tucked into the mount. It also includes a variety of different colors, so you can pick your favorite color or simply match your bike. It's extremely popular on Amazon, with a 4.5/5 rating based on over 23,700 reviews.
Many of the reviewers have put this mount on ATVs and motorcycles, along with bicycles, and a lot of them talk about how durable it is. So, if it can handle a four-wheeler speeding through the woods, it can definitely keep your phone safe while on a bike. The best part about this style of phone mount is that it truly doesn't matter what kind of phone you have. You can still be running the iPhone 5 with a four-inch screen or have an iPhone 15 Pro Max with a seven-inch screen. Either way, this mount will fit your phone and any upgrades in the future.
How we chose these phone bike mounts
The iPhone bike mounts discussed in this article were selected after thorough research of the options out there. Additionally, high reviews from consumers who have used the products were taken into consideration. None of these bike mounts have less than four-and-a-half out of five stars from those who have bought them. We do encourage you to do some extra research before purchasing a bike mount to make sure it will fit your needs and your bike.