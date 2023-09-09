8 Of The Best Waterproof Cases To Keep Your Device Safe And Dry

It's a well-known fact that electronics are sensitive to water. Most of the time, it's not a big deal since humans don't typically hang out around water. However, wanting to listen to some music in the shower or take your phone to the beach is commonplace, so there are situations where your phone may need extra protection. Of course, you'll want to take every precaution to avoid damage, and that's why you're here to find a waterproof phone case.

For the record, most smartphones are at least IP67 certified, and some are IP68 certified as well. That means they can take a dunk in the water without a case and live most of the time. That said, there are some caveats to that. For instance, there are water pressure limits, and the certification doesn't cover salt water. Thus, it's not only possible but fairly common for phones to end in situations where their native waterproofing might not help.

Below is a list of waterproof phone cases. There are some for specific popular phones, along with some universal options for everybody else. Some phone case makers may have cases for your specific phone. The best place to check for that would be on Amazon by searching for your specific device model. These cases should continue to protect your phone even in situations where your phone's native waterproofing doesn't.