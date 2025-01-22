4 Alternative Uses For Your Swiss Army Knife's Toothpick Slot

Since they were invented in 1891, Swiss Army Knives have been essential tools for people from different walks of life. Whether you're a soldier on the battlefield or an ordinary person confronted with the tasks of maintaining your home, these tools make great companions for people who expect the unexpected. These days, you're not going to run out of options when it comes to choosing the best one for you, since it's available in different sizes, colors, and specifications. In fact, there are even models that have digital storage options for people who have emergency needs in the office.

However, one of the best things about the Swiss Army knife is that you can use the same tool in so many ways. For example, we talked about how something as simple as its hook could be used for other things, like carrying items, removing knots, and pulling on tabs. It's no wonder they regularly feature on our lists of must-haves, whether it's for camping essentials or fishing trips. But, did you know you can customize it even further and replace some tools altogether, like the toothpick?

Sure, there are plenty of practical uses to having a toothpick within reach at all times, such as being used to clean lint from odd, hard to reach corners, helping undo clothing seams, pry open electronics, or even just to eat snacks. But if none of those jobs really matter to you, here are some interesting things you can try doing instead.

