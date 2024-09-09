Which Ryobi Soldering Tools And Accessories Do You Want In Your Kit?

If you are looking for a soldering iron to accompany your 18V batteries or prefer one with a plug-in option, Ryobi's ONE+ line has two kits you can choose from. The first is the 18V Hybrid Soldering Station for $55 — this price is the tool-only option. If you want the kit that includes a 2.0 Ah battery and charger, it'll cost you $140. The hybrid aspect of the tool means that you can use an 18V battery or an extension cord for constant power. The extension cord is not included. This kit has everything in one station including an iron pen holder, a sponge section for cleaning, a temperature dial, and ready-to-use indicators. The pen, attached to a three-foot cord, can heat up between 300-900 degrees Fahrenheit. It received a 4.7 out of five-star rating.

With a 4.6 out of five star rating, the other option is the 18V 120-Watt Cordless Soldering Iron Topper. As a tool only, it is $50. As a kit with a 1.5 Ah battery and charger, it is $79. This soldering iron only has the 18V option, so you will need a battery to operate it. According to users, you'll want to use a bigger battery if you tend to go higher on the power. One commenter said that a 6.0 Ah battery will last around 40 minutes at 700 degrees. It doesn't come with all the other features as the station, but it does have a rapid heat option which will get it to temperature in under 90 seconds. It also has a coiled iron holder to keep your pen from burning anything it shouldn't between uses.

