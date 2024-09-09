Which Ryobi Soldering Tools And Accessories Do You Want In Your Kit?
Ryobi, a brand owned by Techtronic Industries (which also manufactures Milwaukee) prides itself on making top-quality tools that can be used by everyone, from new homeowners to professional landscapers. Though the company doesn't tend to cater to trade-specific tools on a large scale other than with its impressive 40V outdoor line, Ryobi can still hold its own when it comes to the standard tools you'll find in a home garage such as reliable circular saws and powerful pressure washers.
For people who are looking for tools to help with their DIY projects, Ryobi has electric tools that are considered must-haves for crafts and hobby enthusiasts. One of these tools is the soldering iron. Ryobi has a few different options that stand out. However, you may be wondering which tools and accessories you should consider adding to your kit. Everything in this article is backed by positive user reviews and can be found at Home Depot or Amazon. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be further explained at the bottom of this article.
18V One+ Soldering Iron Kits
If you are looking for a soldering iron to accompany your 18V batteries or prefer one with a plug-in option, Ryobi's ONE+ line has two kits you can choose from. The first is the 18V Hybrid Soldering Station for $55 — this price is the tool-only option. If you want the kit that includes a 2.0 Ah battery and charger, it'll cost you $140. The hybrid aspect of the tool means that you can use an 18V battery or an extension cord for constant power. The extension cord is not included. This kit has everything in one station including an iron pen holder, a sponge section for cleaning, a temperature dial, and ready-to-use indicators. The pen, attached to a three-foot cord, can heat up between 300-900 degrees Fahrenheit. It received a 4.7 out of five-star rating.
With a 4.6 out of five star rating, the other option is the 18V 120-Watt Cordless Soldering Iron Topper. As a tool only, it is $50. As a kit with a 1.5 Ah battery and charger, it is $79. This soldering iron only has the 18V option, so you will need a battery to operate it. According to users, you'll want to use a bigger battery if you tend to go higher on the power. One commenter said that a 6.0 Ah battery will last around 40 minutes at 700 degrees. It doesn't come with all the other features as the station, but it does have a rapid heat option which will get it to temperature in under 90 seconds. It also has a coiled iron holder to keep your pen from burning anything it shouldn't between uses.
USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
Ryobi has a smaller battery line of 4V USB Lithium tools, and one of them is a handy soldering iron. With a 4.6 out of five stars, the USB Lithium Soldering Pen heats up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in under two minutes, and when you're fished using it, you can either simply turn it off or place the tip cover back over the iron. It will automatically shut down. The biggest difference between this folding iron and the 18V ones is that the USB tool is completely cordless, so you have free rein to bring it to the job instead of bringing the job to the tool.
Because this lightweight tool runs strictly off of a 4V 2.0 Lithium-ion battery, you'll have to recharge it with the included cable when the battery runs low. However, Ryobi does not have published figures for how long the iron will last on a full battery. The company states that it varies based on environmental conditions, material size, material type, and more. You can find this tool for $70 at Home Depot.
Ryobi soldering tip accessories and replacements
When it comes to its soldering irons, Ryobi does not have accessories to purchase. For the 18V ONE+ line of irons, there are only two that show up on Ryobi's website. The Fine Point Soldering Tip for $13 is one of them — it's typically used for most general soldering jobs. This soldering accessory would be more of a replacement, though, because both 18V kits already come with one.
The other soldering accessory that Ryobi sells is the Chisel Point Soldering Tip for $12. This tip has the resemblance of a flat head screwdriver due to its larger surface area. A chisel tip is used for jobs that require a lot of heat transfer, like if you have a thick wire. If you're looking for more tip shapes and sizes, though, Amazon sells 900M Soldering Iron Tips for $10, which comes with 10 different tips. In the comments, a few people mentioned that they used it on their Ryobi's tool and it fits perfectly.
In terms of the USB soldering iron, Ryobi has yet to put any accessories on the market. However, a user in a Reddit discussion board has figured out that the 4V tool uses the 510 connector soldering tip size, so they were able to find replacements outside of Ryobi's name. One option on Amazon for $10 is the Handskit USB Three Piece Solder Tips.
Other accessories you can consider
Soldering can be a messy, hard job, so even though Ryobi doesn't sell much in the way of accessories, there are still some affordable products on the market that can help you use your Ryobi soldering iron more efficiently. First, even though the hybrid soldering kit does come with a small sponge to keep your pen's tip clean, that may not be enough for bigger jobs. Plus the other soldering irons don't come with one. For $11, Home Depot sells the Hakko Soldering Iron Tip Cleaner, which is considered the ideal cleaning alternative to the sponge, according to the product page. It has non-abrasive brass coils for cleaning and will not reduce the tip's temperature.
To keep your project organized and your tabletop clean, you may want to consider an Insulated Silicone Solder Mat. Amazon sells a simple one for $8 which comes with a ruler and screw positions marked into the mat, as well as built-in compartments to sort out your job's materials.
Lastly, a Helping Hands Magnifier. From the brand Noah on Amazon, you can purchase one for $13. This handy helper comes with a 2.5x magnifying glass as well as two metal alligator clips to hold your materials, whether it be wires or a small motherboard. Additionally, each joint on the helper can be adjusted 360 degrees, so you have the full range of motion to work with. Best of all, it is made of solid cast iron, so the gadget is sturdy enough to hold your project in addition to the soldering iron.
A brief explanation of our methodology
Though there are only a few soldering irons to choose from in Ryobi's line, each of them does have at least a 4.2 out of five-star rating from users who are pleased with the results from their selected tool. Additionally, they are all relatively affordable being under $80, especially the ones that already come with a battery to keep your soldering iron powered. Even more, though the hybrid tool in this article is the tool-only version, you can use the plug-in option to power it up. However, if you don't already have a power source, you can easily purchase the right battery for your Ryobi tool. They come in multiple amp-hour options at varying prices.
In terms of accessories, Ryobi does not supply many options for the 18V ONE+ tools and nothing for the USB iron. However, the tools are fairly standard, so there are other accessories that can be found that will fit the soldering irons and assist you with your jobs. Just keep in mind that each soldering iron option comes with limited, or manufacturer's warranties, which means if the tool stops working due to non-Ryobi accessories, Ryobi has it in their rights to deny a repair or replacement.