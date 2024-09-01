5 Best Ryobi 4V Tools, According To Users
Ryobi, a sister brand of Milwaukee, both of which are owned by Techtronic Industries, has done well with keeping up with the power tool industry. Not only has it come out with its popular 18V ONE+ series, but there are also the 40V and 80V lines that impressively power larger yard equipment like the 80V zero-turn lawn mowers. On top of that, Ryobi has also invested in a smaller, more convenient line of tools for everyday home and DIY care.
The USB lithium tool line is a great addition to the Ryobi family because it allows users to have access to unique tools that don't need a lot of power to run for jobs that don't need a lot of torque or force. This helps make these tools more accessible because they tend to be a lot cheaper. Most of them have a removal 4V battery that needs a USB-C cable to charge them. However, there are a few 4V tools that get direct charging from a Micro-USB.
Within this line of simple tools, though, are there any that truly stand out? According to user experience along with written reviews and ratings from consumers, here are five of the best Ryobi 4V tools to consider adding to your Ryobi power tool collection. The methodology we used to select these tools will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
4V Cordless 1/4-inch Screwdriver
On many of the discussion forums concerning Ryobi's 4V options, the 4V Cordless 1/4-inch Screwdriver is frequently one of the handheld tools to have positive notes. It only costs $25 and comes with the tool, a USB charging cable, and two screwdriver bits. Unlike some of the other 4V power tools where the battery comes out of the tool for charging, you have to charge this screwdriver directly using Micro-USB.
Many people comment on how great it feels in the hand and the convenience of its size — it's only 7.3 inches long. With that said, it can easily be placed in your pocket in between uses. On Home Depot's product page for this electric screwdriver, it received 4.5 out of five stars from over 1,000 customers. For the lightweight jobs it is intended for, many were impressed with the speed, which is 250 RPM.
It's important to understand that this screwdriver isn't a drill replacement. With only 18 in-lbs of torque, it doesn't have the power for heavy-duty jobs like using wood screws to assemble thick pieces of wood together. However, it is the perfect handheld tool to keep with you while installing home hardware and putting together furniture.
USB Lithium 1/4 Inch and 3/8-inch Ratchets
Home Depot's USB lithium line has two of the most common sized ratchets: the 3/8-inch Ratchet and the 1/4-inch Ratchet. Other than the drive sizes, both of these 4V power tools are nearly identical in price, specifications, and product overview. They cost $69 and $69.97 and come with the ratchet tool, a USB Lithium 2.0 Ah rechargeable battery, and a USB cable. They can deliver up to 220 RPM with 10 ft-lbs, or 120 in-lbs of powered torque, and 50 ft-lbs, or 600 in-lbs of manual torque, making this tool useable even if the battery needs recharging.
These ratchets are supposed to be used for light duty products, such as furniture assembly and small maintenance applications for bikes, appliances, and other small machines. Some commenters on forums weren't convinced it was a good buy. However, others made a few good points as to why this tool is a good assist to your toolbox. One person said that it makes a good nut runner when you're trying to tighten a bolt in a smaller space, and it's great for longer bolts that require a lot of little turns. Additionally, having the right angle makes it easier to get to bolts in awkward spaces like the back of an engine. It's one of those tools you don't think you'll need until the moment comes, and you're glad you have it.
USB Lithium Compact Flashlight
Ryobi makes many types of lights, from spotlights to work lights. Within the 4V system, there's the USB Lithium Compact Flashlight, which brings a lot to the table for such a little tool. It can output up to 600 lumens and has three modes: low, high, and strobe. On low and with a full battery, it can last up to 18 hours. In terms of durability, it is IP54 water and dust-resistant — so it's not waterproof but still a tough little flashlight.
Based on the brand and the light's specs, it is relatively affordable at $40 and comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 400 buyers. Additionally, in a YouTube video review for the flashlight, Tyler Startz shares his thoughts on the tool and shows viewers how well it works. He is confident that the tool will survive for a while based on the rubberized pieces on the outside and the overall feel of the light.
During his test in the backyard at night, he switches the light to high, and it illuminates a good portion of the yard. Even at low, it still works well and shows a tight centered beam with a decent amount of light surrounding it. While there are several flashlight brands on the market, owning one that is incorporated in a specific brand and battery line you're already invested in, can be useful.
USB Lithium Cordless High Pressure Portable Inflator
Sometimes all you need is a little bit of air to keep your day moving. Ryobi's USB Lithium Cordless High Pressure Portable Inflator is the perfect tool to strap onto your bike and have back up in case you start to lose a bit of air. Of course, we'd also suggest you bring an extra tire tube on your trek out. For $40, this 4V inflator kit comes with a 2.0 Ah battery, USB cable, sports needle, presto valve adaptor, and hook and loop straps for transport. For specs, it can inflate up to 100 PSI and has a digital pressure gauge for easy readings.
Many people enjoy this portable inflator because of its size. One reviewer on the Home Depot product page even stated that they watched a technician use it to pressurize a water tank. It worked so well that he bought one for himself the next day. Another user mentioned that even though the hose doesn't swivel, it creates less potential for a leak. He also liked how well all the accessories were stored on the tool.
However, be aware that this portable inflator is not ideal for larger tires, especially starting from flat. One reviewer said that he tried to add just a bit of air into his motorcycle tire, and it took a while to get it up to PSI. If you're in the market for something a bit more powerful for your vehicle, Ryobi has several other air pumps to get you rolling.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool
Ryobi has a rotary tool available with 12V power, but it's a bit pricier at $80. Within the 4V battery line, the USB Lithium Rotary Tool is only $50. One of the main differences between them is the RPMs: the 12V has 35,000 while the 4V has a lower 25,000. However, as long as you don't plan on cutting metals, 25,000 RPM should be plenty for sanding, sawing, drilling holes, polishing, and removing rust, which can be done with one of the 15 rotary accessories that the kit comes with.
In a discussion forum, a reviewer mentions a comparison to an old Dremel 10.8V. They said that the Ryobi 4V is lighter, smaller, and well-balanced. They always mentioned that it feels more like a writing instrument instead of a bulky power tool, which indicates that the user should have more control. Additionally, they mentioned that the quick change collet works well. On the Home Depot product page, this rotary tool received a 4.4 out of five-star rating from over 400 buyers. Many are happy with the tool and use it for all types of odd jobs outside of the norm like sharpening knives and filing a dog's nails.
How we chose these Ryobi 4V tools
The premise of this article was to use user reviews and ratings to determine which tools they believe to be the best to invest in. This is because consumers are the ones who are actively using the tools and are able to form an appropriate decision. With that said, we researched discussion forums like Reddit and looked at ratings on product webpages. Of the tools selected above, they all received rave reviews and most have at least a four out of five-star rating from an appropriate number of buyers on Home Depot's website. If a tool doesn't, there were sufficient outside reviews to determine whether it made the list or not.
We read through reviews to pick out which tools got the most positive recognition. We also read through negative reviews to determine if the tool should be ruled out. However, if a commenter stated something regarding how the tool couldn't do the job of an 18V tool, we tended to ignore it because they obviously were trying to use the tool outside of its intended purpose. In the end, it'll be up to you which 4V tools you feel will be the best investment for your needs. No matter what you choose, we do suggest that you properly store your Ryobi batteries when they are not in use for long-lasting optimal performance.