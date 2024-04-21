5 Of The Top Rated Ryobi Air Pumps In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An air pump is one of those devices you may scoff about until you're near passing out while trying to blow up a pool float manually. It's something worth keeping on hand, because when you need it, you really need it.
There are many applications for an air pump, from inflating your car tires to readying the air mattress for guests. Thankfully, Ryobi has a decent line of pumps ranging from low-cost light-application pumps to models designed for heavyweight jobs.
While you can shop by price and still walk away with a pump suitable for most applicants, it's often best to look at customer experiences. Professional reviews and consumer feedback are two of the best metrics for determining whether you're buying the best of something. So, we grabbed a snapshot of Ryobi's current line of air pumps and listened to the reviews to offer these five best of 2024.
Since customer reviews on Ryobi are fairly close, with most air pumps averaging around a 4.6 to 4.8-star rating, we ventured further out to other retailers, and, when available, professional opinions.
18V One+ Dual-Function Inflator/Deflator (Model P747)
Sure, inflating is a staple of any air pump, but what if you need to deflate something? Ryobi's 18V One+ Dual-Function Inflator/Deflator is a multi-purpose tool with positive attention.
The inflator/deflator runs on a Ryobi Lithium-Ion 1.5Ah battery to deliver a flow rate of 7.2 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM). As YouTuber WorkshopAddict discovered, that's enough power to inflate a standard car tire from 29 to 35 PSI in 40 seconds. While WorkshopAddict had some concerns, specifically with the digital readout being about 2 PSI off on tires, he was enthusiastic about the inflation/deflation speed when used on something simple like an innertube.
The YouTuber did show concern over the unit heating up after extended use, but as YouTuber Tool Boss assures with his one-year update video, it's not going to fully overheat. That's using it three to four days every week adding five to 10 PSI into a leaky tire.
Additionally, ProToolReviews had just a few minor gripes, specifically with the unit's noise level and the inability to check the battery's charge without having to remove it from the pump. Otherwise, the review ends on a high note, praising its convenient size and portability without sacrificing functionality.
The dual-function device earned plenty of accolades to earn a 4.7 rating with over 2,100 reviews on Amazon.
18V One+ High-Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Model P737D)
One of the primary jobs of an air pump is tire inflator, whether it's keeping your car tires to a standard PSI or reinflating bicycle tires after a few seasons of stagnation. While some air pumps are bulky and require an outlet, Ryobi's 18V One+ High-Pressure Inflator does the job no matter where you are. The portable pump is a simple application with the expected flexible hose, high-pressure nozzle, and digital display.
The inflator's reviews are quite impressive on Ryobi's official site. Sporting a 4.8 rating from over 2,800 reviews, the device earned praise for its easy-to-read digital screen and size. A few reviews were critical of its overall power, but YouTuber Rusty Glovebox shows it has enough oomph to take a flat car tire to around 30 PSI in under 3 minutes.
Ryobi's high-pressure inflator can produce 150 PSI, which, as BobVila.com notes, is enough for most applications. One quirk some reviews seem to agree on is the lack of a trigger lock. That means you'll need to remain in place while the pump works. The Omni Garage YouTube channel, Family Handyman, Bob Vila, and Rusty Glovebox all also found a slight discrepancy with the digital readout's PSI. In most cases, it was off by one or two pounds.
Despite this, reviews remain relatively positive and suggest the inflator as an on-the-road emergency tool or camping necessity.
18V One+ High Volume Por Inflator (Model P738)
Home Depot customers are smitten with Ryobi's 18V One+ High-Volume Power Inflator. With over 2,000 reviews, it sits at a high four-star rating, with some 1,900 reviews landing in the five and four-star range. Customs praise its simplicity and the speed at which it inflates air mattresses and pool floats. Its 7.1 SCFM flow rate and light weight of .7lbs make this device a versatile unit that can go virtually anywhere.
On Ryobi's site, over 500 five-star reviews congratulate the inflator's efficiency across all applications. Along with inflation, some reviews even encourage others to use it as an infinite supply of canned air to clean off dust in an office or garage.
YouTuber Doresoom Tool Reviews offered a mostly positive hands-on look at the inflator, first by showcasing that it's more than just an inflator. The pistol-grip device also has a deflation port at the top, making it easy to pack in air mattresses and pool floats. Doresoom did note the inflator's high noise level, but the queen air mattress inflation test took only 1 minute and 15 seconds to achieve maximum firmness.
While also available on Amazon, the inflator hasn't gotten much attentio. However, of its 196 reviews, most of them are five stars.
18V One+ High-Pressure Digital Inflator Kit (Model PCL001K1)
Though Ryobi's site only has 25 reviews logged for the 18V One+ High-Pressure Digital Inflator Kit, they are primarily positive and supportive of the 0 to 160 PIS operating range. Even one low, two-star review isn't super critical of how well the device works, but rather a possible discrepancy in the user manual.
Ryobi may not have many reviews for its digital inflator, but Home Depot customers rated the kit very favorably. Over 380 customers offered comments on the inflator, with nearly all of them commending the product overall. Even the lowest reviews aren't particularly bad, especially since one is a carryover from Ryobi's website and another states their first inflator died immediately, but the follow-up is working well.
Some of the more positive reviews appreciate the auto shut-off feature. One review was excited over not having to hold the trigger as users can pre-set their desired PSI and stop worrying about overfilling.
YouTuber Shop Tool Reviews took the digital inflator for a spin, giving a good look at the adjustable digital screen, auto shut-off, and flexible hose. Professional reviews were fairly light for this model, but the high consumer praise does show promise.
18V One+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator (Model PCL031B)
Being relatively newer to Ryobi's line of air pumps in the first quarter of 2024, the 18V One+ Dual-Function Digital Inflator/Deflator didn't have a ton of reviews to go off of. However, what's there suggests a functional inclusion that may fall just behind its older counterparts.
Capable of producing up to 160 PSI and a high volume flow rate of 16 SCFM, the dual-function inflator/deflator isn't the most powerful on the market. That didn't stop some Ryobi shoppers from offering positive insight into the unit. On the brand's website, the pump hovers around a 4-star review. Several users are pleased with how well it fits their needs, with one recommending it to all.
The Home Depot has a few more reviews than Ryobi's site, and the inflator/deflator sits at 4.5 stars from 75 reviews. While one user felt it was a "Great value for the price," another liked it but felt the previous model had a better design and more accurate PSI sensor. Others appreciate how simple it is to use and enjoy the included auto-fill shutoff feature and high-volume hose for heavier-duty applications.