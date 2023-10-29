This Ryobi Air Pump Is The Perfect Tool To Take On Your Next Camping Trip

Ryobi's High-Pressure Inflator features a sturdy 20-inch hose that can be easily plugged into a typical air valve, whether it's the kind you usually put your mouth on, or one of those narrow ones you'd find on sporting equipment. Once the hose is plugged in, all you have to do is set your desired PSI level on the convenient digital display — which can range from 0-150 PSI — squeeze the trigger, and let the air flow.

As the air pressure increases, the display will keep you updated, and as soon as you reach your set PSI, it'll turn off to prevent overinflation. Just like that, your camping furniture is fully inflated and ready for action.

In addition to camping furniture and sporting equipment, the High-Pressure Inflator is also great to keep in your car's glove box, as it can just as easily handle the occasional flat tire. There's nothing quite as miserable as being stuck at a campsite with a flat, but with this handy gizmo, you won't be stranded for long.

The High-Pressure Inflator is part of Ryobi's ONE+ product line, which means it uses the same rechargeable battery packs as its other products. It can handle a good amount of work on a single charge, but in the event the battery runs dry, you can just pull it off and snap on a fresh one to keep the air pumping.

Ryobi's High-Pressure Inflator is available now at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.