Is Ryobi's New 18V ONE+ Jump Starter Kit Worth It?
A lot of people have had their car batteries die on them, leaving them in need of a jumpstart. If you aren't around a good Samaritan who can lend you a set of jumper cables and some precious electrons, you might be out of luck — that is, unless you have a standalone jump starter. Jump starters can give your car the jolt it needs to wake back up and keep going. There are a number of reputable brands on the market, and now Ryobi has jumped into the game with a kit powered by its 18V One+ system.
According to Ryobi's site, it can generate up to 1600 peak amps and jumpstart any engine up to a 6-liter V8 (meaning that anything aside from larger pickups and muscle cars should be fine). It can even work in temperatures down to negative four degrees Fahrenheit, which is fairly impressive for a device that uses power tool batteries. But is it worth the price?
Ryobi has some competition in this area
The kit that comes with a 2 Ah battery and a charger is undoubtedly convenient, but it clocks in at $199 or $179 without the battery. That's fairly steep considering the competition. For example, DeWalt offers a 1600 peak amp jump starter for $134.10 on Home Depot's site. Vector's offering with the same specifications will set you back $89.98 (likewise at Home Depot).
Additionally, DeWalt's $199.00 version of the jump starter also includes an air compressor and a 500-watt inverter for charging your devices in an emergency. However, do note that it is not compatible with any of DeWalt's power tool batteries and has to be charged via a regular outlet.
Compared to other jump starters with similar specifications, the Ryobi option doesn't seem like the best deal for your money. However, in the event of a sale, it may be worth it. Otherwise, it may be more prudent to spend the same money on a device with more features, or something less expensive that does the same job.