Is Ryobi's New 18V ONE+ Jump Starter Kit Worth It?

A lot of people have had their car batteries die on them, leaving them in need of a jumpstart. If you aren't around a good Samaritan who can lend you a set of jumper cables and some precious electrons, you might be out of luck — that is, unless you have a standalone jump starter. Jump starters can give your car the jolt it needs to wake back up and keep going. There are a number of reputable brands on the market, and now Ryobi has jumped into the game with a kit powered by its 18V One+ system.

According to Ryobi's site, it can generate up to 1600 peak amps and jumpstart any engine up to a 6-liter V8 (meaning that anything aside from larger pickups and muscle cars should be fine). It can even work in temperatures down to negative four degrees Fahrenheit, which is fairly impressive for a device that uses power tool batteries. But is it worth the price?