6 Handy Uses For The Hook On Your Swiss Army Knife

Despite being around for over a century, Swiss Army knives are the gifts that keep on giving. Initially referred to as the "officer's knife", the multi-tool was developed by Karl Elsener I (whose company is now known as Victorinox) for military units in Switzerland. But with time, even ordinary civilians found their endless uses endearing, and the design has slowly evolved to be a staple in homes and workspaces worldwide. And over time, Swiss Army knives have expanded to include an ever-growing assortment of tools.

Because of this, you may be wondering which features you actually need for your day-to-day life (and those that don't really move the needle for you). While some Swiss Army knife tools are pretty straightforward, like scissors, screwdrivers, or knives, others can make you wonder what they're actually good for. One of the tools that many people aren't as familiar with is the parcel hook.

The parcel hook is exactly what it sounds like — a long flat section with a hook at the tip. If you're on the fence about getting a Swiss Army knife with a hook or wondering what to do with the one you already have, here is what it was made for and the many other uses that you may not be familiar with.