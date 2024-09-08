7 Reasons The Canon SELPHY CP1500 Is A Must-Have For Family Photos

In the past, taking photos on cameras, having them developed, and storing them in family albums were part of everyone's core life experiences. These days, because everyone has a smartphone in their hand, the way we document our memories have also changed. While it has become convenient to take and share photos online, it has also become easy to lose them. For all its convenience, digitization can also be risky without physical backup. Thankfully, while photo printing stores are not as ubiquitous as they were in the past, you can still print quality photos with the Canon SELPHY CP1500.

Priced at $139.99, the Canon SELPHY CP1500 is the latest generation of Canon's portable photo printers that are capable of replicating the photo printing quality that Canon is known for in a significantly smaller package. Available in two variations (black and white), the Canon SELPHY CP1500 comes with the wireless printer, AC cable, ink cassette, and some sample postcard printer paper. Although a wide variety of people (and even businesses) can benefit from having a compact photo printer, there's one particular group that will definitely have endless uses for it: families. Here are some reasons why the Canon SELPHY CP1500 is a perfect companion for your documenting your life's adventures, inside and out of the home.

