What To Do If Your Hard Drive Stops Working

Hard drives serve as the beating heart of electronic devices, faithfully storing and retrieving your precious information. As the primary storage unit within your computer, a hard drive harbors your system's data, including your operating system, software applications, and personal files. Each time you snap a photo, save a document, or install a new game, you entrust your hard drive with that data.

However, like any integral machinery, they are not impervious to failure. Given these components' importance in computers, hard drive failure shouldn't be taken lightly, unlike trivial problems such as stuck keys or broken trackpads. First, you should always have a backup of your hard drive, or at least the data you deem most critical. Second, you should have the ability to recognize when a hard drive is on its last leg — we've got some great uses for old hard drives — and lastly, if you find yourself in the unfortunate position with a failed hard drive, you can make a few last-ditch efforts to try and get your data back.